Phil Keoghan Analyzes The Amazing Race‘s Final Three Teams

Phil Keoghan, host of The Amazing Race, spoke to PEOPLE and broke down the pros and cons of the final three teams before the show’s finale Sunday night. Watch a sneak peek of the episode. Tune in to CBS (8 p.m. EST) to find out which set of world travelers will master motion capture at Lucas Films, reach Keoghan’s mat first and take home the $1 million prize in San Francisco, this season’s final destination. –Carrie Bell

The Cowboys: Jet and Cord McCoy Strengths: Family ties are an asset and these brothers “with tremendous eye-hand coordination work extremely well together,” according to Keoghan. He also says they’re “the coolest team under pressure that we’ve ever had. The closest they ever got to losing their cool was in Seychelles when they forgot the map and even then I saw only a hint of frustration.” Maybe because this isn’t the professional bullriders first time at the rodeo. “They’re used to the limelight, high-level competition and performing under pressure,” Keoghan says.

Weaknesses: Keoghan is concerned that very same coolness might cost them first place. “They’re very even and nice and may not be able to amp it up to guarantee a win,” he says. “At this point, you have to get cutthroat and have a win-at-any-cost mentality. I don’t know if they have it in them to push past another team to take the only taxi. The slightest hesitation will cost you.” Their trademark wide-eyed awe may also cost them time. “It’s one of the things that viewers have really identified with, but if they stop to smell the coffee for too long, someone else will drink it.”

The Model Couple: Brent Horne and Caite Upton Strengths: Keoghan, like most of the contestants and viewers, never pictured this dating duo in the finale because of their “opposite personalities, frequent bickering and numerous silly errors they made early on where they missed the little details,” he says. And of course there’s that infamous beauty pageant blunder that made her look like an airhead. “The other teams judged her on that and figured she wouldn’t be able to hack the Race,” he continues. “But Caite’s determination to prove herself is the reason they’re still in it. Ultimately she led that team with a do-or-die mentality. She would push past anybody to get to the finish line first. She’s made it very clear that she will do whatever it takes.” Weaknesses: They’re the only unrelated pair left and they’ve known each other the least amount of time. “There’s an entirely different dynamic in boyfriend-girlfriend teams and they’re different ,” Keoghan explains. “Brent’s quite laid back and doesn’t like to be pushed too much. When he is, he tends to back down, give up and quit. Their different headspaces could become an issue.” Speaking of bad habits, she’s still the girl who froze and “lost the plot on national TV when the pressure was on,” he continues. “The stress of the final leg could trigger that same deer-in-headlights reaction.”

The Brothers: Dan and Jordan Pious: Strengths: They’ve also got the brotherly bond working for them. It’s been Jordan’s dream to tryout for the Race and while Dan was never a big fan, he “has a tremendous amount of desire to help Jordan with his quest to win,” Keoghan says. “That determination to support his little brother and their close-knit relationship has allowed them to work well together and forced them to push themselves.” Weaknesses: While this tough team deserves to be final three, Keoghan worries their emotions or tempers will get the best of them. “When the pressure’s on or things stop going their way, Jordan gets very emotional and then Dan has to spend time taking care of him,” he explains. “That’s where their game falls apart, although I admire how good of a job he’s done picking him up off the floor and moving him along. But an outburst could cost them precious minutes. Their tempers, as we saw in the taxi last episode, flare up under pressure and they get rattled.”