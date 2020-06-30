Phaedra Parks left The Real Housewives of Atlanta back in 2017 ahead of its 10th season

Phaedra Parks Says Fans Can 'Keep Hope Alive' About a Return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Phaedra Parks has a message for fans who want her to reclaim her peach: "Keep hope alive."

During a recent appearance on PEOPLE Now, Parks, 46, opened up about a possible return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and dished on what fans will see when she stars in Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.

"Well, keep hope alive," Parks said of her rejoining the Bravo franchise.

But "right now, I'm trying to find love," she said. "I'm not trying to fight love."

"I'm in a different place right now, so that's why you should tune into Marriage Boot Camp, so you can see me finding love and being in love versus fighting," Parks said.

After leaving RHOA in 2017 ahead of its 10th season, Parks is returning to reality TV on Marriage Boot Camp with her boyfriend, rapper and actor Medina Islam. The two have been dating since March 2019.

They'll be joined by Willie Taylor and Shanda Denyce (of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood fame); Love & Hip Hop: New York star Tahiry Jose and "Look Me In My Eyes" rapper Vado; model Toni Calvert and Grammy-nominated emcee Kurupt; as well as mom-to-be and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's Hazel E. and male model De’Von Waller.

Image zoom Phaedra Parks Paras Griffin/Getty

All will go through intense sessions with Marriage Boot Camp's Dr. Ish Major — known for his unique sensibilities and no B.S. tough love — and Divorce Court's Judge Lynn Toler, whose drills help bootcampers move past their deep trauma.

Back in September, Parks gushed to PEOPLE about her relationship, saying Islam is "a really great guy."

"He’s very calming and soothing and mild-mannered," she said. "I always dealt with the bad boys, and he’s very opposite from any guy I’ve ever dated. So that’s refreshing."

The two met on a dating app, though Parks explained she "knew him from around town in Atlanta."

"You know, he used to be on a show here so we have a lot of mutual friends," she explained. "One of my best friends is one of his best friends as well."

Parks' RHOA exit was a heated one as it came after she spent most of the season 9 reunion apologizing to Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss for spreading drugging accusations.

Despite the tense final moments, Parks told PEOPLE after the reunion that she had no regrets and felt "everything happens for a reason."

Image zoom The Real Housewives of Atlanta Alex Martinez/Bravo

“What’s meant to happen will happen,” Parks said. “They say you’re set up to step up for the next thing, right? I know that I’m fortunate. I know that good things happen to me because I have my feet on frugal ground. I can’t regret anything, but I know it was destined to happen.”

The surprising revelation — that Parks had been the one who told Williams that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Williams and their mutual friend Shamea Morton in order to take advantage of them sexually — sent shockwaves through the RHOA cast.

It also appeared to put a fracture in Parks’ tight friendship with Williams, who had come under fire for repeating the accusations throughout the season because she believed the claims had come directly from Burruss.

The problem was, Parks had only heard the information from a still-unnamed source.

“I repeated it because I heard it,” Parks said in the final episode of the reunion. “Something was brought to me. I repeated what someone told me … I shouldn’t have repeated it … I screwed up … I’m sorry.”

By the reunion's end, it appeared Parks was on an island of her own, with most of the cast accusing her of lying.