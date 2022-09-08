Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand's Relationship Timeline

Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand's relationship has been years in the making.

Before working together on Netflix's hit series Cobra Kai, the two were Disney Channel costars.

The two first met back in 2015 when they worked together on the Disney Channel original movie, The Swap. At the time, List was starring on the hit Disney Channel series Jessie, and Bertrand on the Disney XD series Kirby Buckets.

Following their film, they developed a close friendship, but it wasn't until years later that their relationship turned romantic.

After sparking romance rumors with their sweet tributes on social media and various red carpet appearances together, the couple confirmed their relationship in March 2022.

"We've been dating for a while," Bertrand told TMZ at the time. "I've never dated anyone I've worked with before. This is almost trial by fire."

From their Disney past to their recent interviews about each other, take a look back at List and Bertrand's relationship timeline.

2015: Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand first meet

List and Bertrand first met when he was 15 and were close friends before they started dating. At the time, they were both Disney stars, with List starring on the hit Disney Channel series Jessie, and Bertrand on the Disney XD series Kirby Buckets.

"We've been friends for a while," Bertrand told TMZ when he first confirmed their relationship in March 2022. "I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer, so that was kinda awkward to be like, 'Hey man, I like your sister.' But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off-set."

April 2016: Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand are cast in a Disney Channel original movie together

In April 2016, it was announced that List and Bertrand would be joining forces for a new Disney Channel original movie titled The Swap based on the YA book of the same name by Megan Shull.

Sept. 30, 2016: Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand attend Knott's Scary Farm event

Ahead of the release of their film, List and Bertrand hit the red carpet together for Knott's Scary Farm black carpet event, where they posed with masked characters.

Oct. 5, 2016: Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand attend The Swap premiere

The costars hugged it out as they attended the premiere of The Swap in Los Angeles, California together ahead of the film's official release on Disney Channel.

April 8, 2018: Jacob Bertrand attends Peyton List's birthday party

Bertrand was one of the several people in attendance at List and her twin brother Spencer's birthday party in April 2018. "Happy 20th to the sweetest twins In LA," he captioned a group photo of them at the bash.

Feb. 5, 2017: Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand attend the Jingle Ball together

In February 2017, Bertrand shared a group selfie of him at the Jingle Ball alongside List, Jackson Pace, Yara Shahidi, Aidan Alexander, and List's twin brother Spencer.

Oct. 2018: Peyton List joins the cast of Cobra Kai

In October 2018, it was announced that List would be joining the cast of Cobra Kai in season 2, marking an onscreen reunion with her and Bertrand, who previously starred in the show's first season.

Jan. 11, 2019: Jacob Bertrand supports Peyton List at the Anthem of a Teenage Prophet premiere

Bertrand showed his support for List as he attended the premiere of her film Anthem of a Teenage Prophet, which also starred List's then-boyfriend Cameron Monaghan. "Had a great time at the @anthemthemovie premiere last night!!! @peytonlist you frickin killed it," Bertrand captioned a photo of him and List at the premiere.

A few days after the premiere, E! News confirmed that List and Monaghan had broken up after a year of dating a few days, noting that they had split over the holidays.

April 22, 2019: Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand attend the Cobra Kai premiere

List and Bertrand were all smiles as they posed with their Cobra Kai costars at the show's premiere at the Paley Center in 2019.

Oct. 7, 2020: Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand do a short film together

In October 2020, Bertrand posted about doing a short film alongside List, sharing a photo of them on set together. "@nathanxia rocks for writing a role for me in his awesome short. Excuse @cooperroth 's peculiar framing in the second pic. Had a blast, grateful for how DIALED everyone was," he captioned the post.

The short film, titled Oh, Mighty Ocean!, was later released on YouTube in May 2022.

March 6, 2021: Peyton List celebrates Jacob Bertrand's birthday

In March 2021, List documented Bertrand's birthday by sharing a photo of them on the set of Cobra Kai alongside their costar Paul Walter Hauser.

"I realized the lack of photos we have together so here is one with paul. HAPPY 21st BIRTHDAY @thejacobbertrand!!! so grateful for you," List captioned the snap.

April 6, 2021: Jacob Bertrand celebrates Peyton List's birthday

A month later, Bertrand marked List and her brother Spencer's birthday on Instagram. The first photo showed List and Bertrand cuddling up in matching denim, while the second photo was a goofy snap of List's brother with a dessert and birthday candle.

"Happy Birthday lists! I didnt have a nice picture with spencer so heres him moments before devouring peytons banana foster thing. The other is just peyton lookin cute and i happen to be in the background," he captioned the images.

Feb. 26: Jacob Bertrand supports Peyton List at her cosmetics line launch

Bertrand showed his support for List as he attended a pop-up for her cosmetics line, Pley Beauty. After the event, List shared photos from the event, including one of her and Bertrand cuddled up on a bouncy house.

March 7, 2022: Peyton List celebrates Jacob Bertrand's birthday

In March 2022, List posted a heartfelt tribute to Bertrand for his birthday alongside a handful of pictures of them through the years. "man you change your hair a lot. there are not a lot of photos where you are serious without me yelling at you so i had to post those first," she captioned the post.

March 13, 2022: Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand attend the Critics Choice Awards together

The two looked all coupled up as they attended the Critics Choice Awards in coordinating black outfits. While posing on the red carpet together, they flashed each other sweet smiles.

March 22, 2022: Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand confirm they're dating

A few days after their Critics Choice Awards appearance, the two confirmed their relationship to TMZ. "We've been dating for a while," Bertrand said. "I've never dated anyone I've worked with before. This is almost trial by fire."

"I met her when I was like, 15. I was actually tight friends with her brother Spencer, so that was kinda awkward to be like, 'Hey man, I like your sister.' But yeah, we had fun on set and then hung out off-set."

March 22, 2022: Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand attend a Vanity Fair party

The same day they confirmed their romance, the couple walked the red carpet together at Vanity Fair's A Night For Young Hollywood event.

April 8, 2022: Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand attend PaleyFest LA

The two posed for photos together as they attended PaleyFest LA before doing a special Q&A with their Cobra Kai costars.

April 8, 2022: Peyton List opens up about her relationship with Jacob Bertrand

During PaleyFest LA, List opened up about her relationship with Bertrand to Page Six. "It's been so fun," she said. "I feel like we're all best friends and getting to have, like, a person that I really love in the same city – I'm just so grateful for him. He's the nicest person. But it is weird [on set], because I feel like we're with everyone but each other on the show."

Sept. 6, 2022: Peyton List mentions her boyfriend during Vanity Fair's Lie Detector Test

While taking a lie detector test with Vanity Fair, List briefly mentioned Bertrand when she was asked a series of questions about dating. When asked if she would ever consider going on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio, she replied, "Our age difference is a little too much. I also have a boyfriend." She also got super smiley when asked if she would ever date a costar, quickly replying, "Yes."