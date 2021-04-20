Petition Against Colton Underwood's Upcoming Netflix Series Receives More Than 25,000 Signatures

PEOPLE previously confirmed that Colton Underwood is set to star in his own Netflix reality series about navigating life after coming out

A Change.org petition calling for the cancelation of Netflix's upcoming reality series starring Colton Underwood is gaining steam.

Shortly after Underwood came out as gay in a Good Morning America interview with Robin Roberts on April 14, PEOPLE confirmed that he has been documenting his coming out journey for a Netflix show. The project is set to feature well-known figures from the LBGTQ+ community, including Gus Kenworthy who will reportedly mentor Underwood.

Due to the former restraining order that Underwood's ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph previously obtained against him, citing allegations of harassment and stalking, a Change.org petition was subsequently created in an effort to get the show canceled by the streaming service.

"Cassie is a victim of Colton's abuse, and he does not deserve a platform in any way," the petition's creator wrote. "Regardless of his sexuality, Colton should not be given a platform as a result of his abusive, manipulative, and dangerous behavior."

At the time of publication, the petition has garnered more than 25,000 signatures. A rep for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Three months after Underwood, 29, and Randolph, 25, called it quits in May 2020, the California native filed for a restraining order against the former athlete for allegedly stalking and harassing her. In the filing obtained by PEOPLE, she accused her ex of placing a tracking device on her car and sending her numerous text messages, allegedly posing as an anonymous stalker.

Randolph also claimed that Underwood appeared at both her apartment and parent's house unannounced.

In early November, Randolph dropped the restraining order against Underwood. In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Underwood said the two "were able to reach a private agreement."

Underwood publicly apologized to Randolph during his GMA interview, saying he regretted "how things ended" between them. He added, "I messed up. I made a lot of bad choices."

Days later, Randolph spoke out and thanked fans for their support.

Randolph, 25, shared a short post on her Instagram Story thanking "everyone for all the kind comments and messages."