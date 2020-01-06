The Bachelor's Peter Weber Thanks Show for the 'Opportunity to Find My Girl' Ahead of Premiere

Peter Weber is counting his blessings.

Ahead of Monday night’s Bachelor premiere, Weber, 28, took a moment to reflect on his journey as the leading man, thanking the franchise for helping him find his “girl” through “every high and every low.”

“It’s impossible for me to express how thankful I am for having the most amazing opportunity to find my girl. To every single woman that shows up tonight, thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking a chance on me,” he captioned an Instagram. “Through every high and every low, I had the time of my life getting to know you all and made memories I will cherish forever. Thank you for being patient with me when I needed it, your grace never went unnoticed.”

Weber also thanked Bachelor Nation for embracing him as the Bachelor and giving him a chance to find true love.

“To everyone involved in playing a part to make all of this come together, thank you,” he wrote. “You all know who you are and we’re family for life. To Bachelor Nation, you all have been absolutely amazing. I have felt the love non stop and it means so much that you have invested in me finding what I’m after.”

And of course, the pilot ended his message with an aviation pun.

“I hope you all enjoy the flight, we’re cleared for takeoff,” he quipped.

Earlier this month, ABC revealed that Monday’s three-hour season premiere will include Weber’s first group and one-on-one dates — a first for the franchise.

The 30 contestants vying for his rose on night one include three flight attendants and “one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor.”

But it’s Hannah Brown‘s limo arrival that sends shockwaves through the mansion — and Bachelor Nation.

Image zoom John Fleenor/ABC

Weber placed third on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. They became known as the couple that had sex (four times!) in a windmill during their night in the Fantasy Suite.

The first trailer for Weber’s season teased a shocking reunion between the exes.

“I’m so confused right now,” said Weber in the clip. “What are you doing here?”

“I’m making decisions for my heart,” Brown, 25, told him. “Because I know there’s still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship.”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.