Peter Weber Says He's Grateful for Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss Ahead of Bachelor Finale

Peter Weber‘s season of The Bachelor has certainly been unique.

Ahead of Tuesday’s episode, the second half of a two-part finale, Peter, 28, took a moment to express his gratitude for his finalists, Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss.

“Being the Bachelor has been the most incredible experience of my life,” he began. “I have grown in ways that I didn’t even know possible. The two most beautiful things that happened to me throughout this journey have been @hannahann and @madiprew coming into my life and showing me love like I will never forget.”

“No matter how this thing ends I will be forever grateful for you both and this once in a lifetime journey,” he added.

Tuesday’s broadcast will include the final rose ceremony in Australia, as well as live in-studio portions where Peter, Hannah Ann and Madison are expected to come face-to-face.

Image zoom Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty; Eric McCandless via Getty; Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty

The last time we saw Peter, he was still reeling in the wake of Madison’s shocking departure from the show. On Monday’s episode, after meeting separately with both women, Peter’s family pushed for the pilot to pick Hannah Ann, openly expressing their concerns about Peter and Madison’s conflicting lifestyles. (She’s extremely religious and is saving herself for marriage, whereas Peter’s mom characterized him as a more social partier.)

By her own admission, the emotional day opened Madison’s eyes to their differences, and on their final date, she called it quits with Peter and left the show — but Hannah Ann still had no idea.

The live season finale of The Bachelor continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.