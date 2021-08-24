Peter Weber Says Past Relationships Didn't Work Out Because of 'High' Expectations

The pilot was last linked to ex Kelley Flanagan, whom he met first met shortly before filming for his season of The Bachelor began

Peter Weber is looking back on his previous relationships.

The former Bachelor lead, 30, reflected on romance with his roommate and co-host Dustin Kendrick on Tuesday's episode of their Bachelors in the City podcast and analyzed some of his flaws.

Podcast guest Dr. Darcy Sterling asked Weber what "common complaints" he's had from his exes after the pilot revealed these past nine months mark the longest stretch he's been single.

"I feel like, sometimes, the hopeless romantic in me kind of backfires, because I put such this high level of expectation in my head," he admitted. "And so I've been really kind of, in these last eight, nine months, really just realizing that and observing how I have been in the past and how I want to try to change myself in the future, moving forward."

PETER WEBER Peter Weber | Credit: ABC/John Fleenor

Weber added, "I think that's probably my biggest Achilles heel is, honestly, the hopeless romantic. It starts off great, it starts off very passionate, a lot of fire, and I'm all about that."

However, the pilot said that some of his past relationships took a nosedive when he began looking for issues.

"If I'm being completely honest with you guys, I feel like maybe I self-sabotage relationships," Weber said.

The former Bachelor and ex Kelley Flanagan first met shortly before filming for season 24 of the hit reality dating show began, and took their relationship public in May 2020. Flanagan, 29, was the fifth runner-up on his season of The Bachelor, and Weber announced they had split in December last year.

peter weber, kelley flanagan Peter Weber; Kelley Flanagan | Credit: John Fleenor via Getty Images; Presley Ann/Getty Images

In May, Weber told PEOPLE he was taking a break from dating after the dramatic breakup.

"I've gone on my fair share of dates," he said with a laugh. "I think I can take a breather!"

The reality star said the self-imposed hiatus from dating would give him space to put himself first.

"Looking back, for the past two years, all I've been focused on is a relationship," Weber said at the time. "Now I'm taking a step back and I'm focused on myself. I want to improve myself and become a stronger man in so many ways."

