Peter Weber Says Bachelor Franchise Will 'Regret' Chris Harrison Exit: They're 'Going to Miss Him'

When it comes to Chris Harrison's abrupt departure from The Bachelor franchise, Peter Weber doesn't think the right call was made.

"Nobody's perfect. That's a understatement, right? Obviously, could his delivery have been a little different with comments he had made? Absolutely, 100 percent," Weber, 29, told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday. "But I think, if anything, the show is going to miss him. I think they do. I think ratings, I mean, those don't lie. They're kind of already showing that."

The reality star continued: "It's sad for all parties involved. I know Chris. I know Chris is a good person and I wish him nothing but the best going forward with whatever he does. But I think the show is going to regret letting him go. I do."

Peter Weber, Chris Harrison Credit: John Fleenor via Getty; Eric McCandless via Getty

For Weber, the pilot said that it's been "sad to see" this happen to Harrison.

"I think the world of Chris. I've had nothing but great memories with him. Actually, I can't say all great because I've been through some s----- times with him as well. But I guess you could say he's been there for me in a lot of those moments," Weber, who said he's been in contact with Harrison since the fallout, told ET. "It's tough to sit back and watch from the outside and see how everything kind of transpired."

"If anything, I think it's sad. It's sad for all parties involved, to have it end the way it did with him having been such a prominent role in that franchise, and really, I think, being the biggest reason why it grew to be as big as it has become," he added.

Weber has been watching Thurston's Bachelorette season and believes Adams, 30, and Bristowe, 36, are "doing a great job" as co-hosts. However, he argued that "no one's ever going to replace Chris Harrison."

chris harrison Chris Harrison | Credit: John Fleenor/Getty

Harrison had been a part of The Bachelor franchise for 19 years. After news of his exit broke, he confirmed his departure on Instagram.

"I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter," he captioned his post. "I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

Lindsay, who also ended her contract with Bachelor Nation amid the controversy, said that she "wasn't expecting" Harrison to leave the franchise for good.