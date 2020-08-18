Bachelor's Peter Weber Remembers Meeting Kelley Flanagan 1 Year Ago: 'This Life Is Beautiful'

"We danced the night away and then went our separate ways," Peter Weber said of meeting Kelley Flanagan before she went on his season of The Bachelor

Peter Weber is reminiscing about meeting Kelley Flanagan for the first time — before The Bachelor cameras rolled.

On Tuesday, Weber shared a sweet tribute to his girlfriend, explaining that "a year ago today I met this one in a hotel lobby."

"We danced the night away and then went our separate ways," Weber continued. "I truly didn't know if I'd see her again. This life is beautiful, beautiful. Let's see what's next ❤️ @kelleyflanagan."

Alongside the caption, Weber, 29, shared a series of videos, which included a clip of himself and Flanagan goofing around in a hotel lobby.

Also included in the slideshow was a text message, time stamped Aug. 18, 2019, which shows Weber sending a selfie of himself with Flanagan, 28, to a friend.

Weber also shared clips of himself and Flanagan from his 24th season of The Bachelor. Flanagan, a lawyer, came in fifth on Weber’s season. The pair reconnected after his splits from winner Hannah Ann Sluss and runner-up Madison Prewett. Since then, they have confirmed their romance on social media — and even received a stamp of approval from Weber's mom Barbra.

Earlier this month, Weber celebrated his birthday with Flanagan and his family. To kick off the festivities, Flanagan dedicated a sweet post to the Bachelor star on Instagram.

"Happy early birthday to the kindest soul on this planet! Love you!" she wrote alongside photos of the two cuddled up as Weber held a birthday cake.

But that certainly wasn't the only celebration in store for the special occasion. Weber showed off his intimate backyard birthday party on his Instagram Story, complete with a balloon display and plenty of dancing.

In one shot, he showed off the decorations before panning to Flanagan.

"Best present ever right here," he said, wrapping his arms around his girlfriend.

Last month, the two revealed that they have plans to move in together this fall. (Weber currently lives in California, while Flanagan is from Chicago.)