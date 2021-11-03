The former Bachelor called his relationship with Prewett the "most trying and most difficult experience"

Peter Weber Says He and Madison Prewett Had Too 'Many Differences' for Relationship to Work

Former Bachelor Peter Weber thinks his short-lived post-show relationship with Madison Prewett ultimately didn't work because of their different beliefs.

"As much respect for her as I have and think so highly of her, I definitely see there were differences between the two of us that probably weren't going to allow a meaningful long-term relationship to flourish," Weber, 30, recently told Page Six. "Nothing against either one of us. It's just who we are. It is what it is."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

He also said his time with Prewett, 25, was "literally the most trying and most difficult experience I have ever been through."

Madison Prewett, Peter Weber Credit: Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty; Ed Herrera/ABC via Getty

Weber was the season 24 lead of The Bachelor in 2020. He left the show engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss, only to end the relationship a month later over his unresolved feelings for his other finalist, Prewett.

When Weber and Prewett reunited during the live portion of the finale, they said they still loved each other and would be taking their relationship "one step at a time" — but just two days later, they announced they had "mutually decided" not to pursue things any further.

Months later, Weber started dating another woman from his season, Kelley Flanagan; the pair split in December 2020.

Prewett, who released her memoir Made for This Moment: Standing Firm with Strength, Grace, and Courage in October, recently reflected on the split in an interview with PEOPLE.