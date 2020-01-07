Bachelor Peter Weber Promises a 'Spoiler-Free' Finale: 'There’s No Way' to Find Out the Winner

Peter Weber isn’t spilling the tea.

Monday night’s premiere of The Bachelor teased plenty of drama to come, and ahead of the episode, Weber said he’s certain his season will remain spoiler-free.

“I’m very confident that no one is going to be able to spoil it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s a reason I believe that, and obviously can’t say it otherwise it gives it away. I’m very confident that Reality Steve and all of these people, they’re not going to find out what happens.”

“There’s no way they’re going to find out,” he added. “I’m very excited about that because I think that’s what this show has wanted for a while and I’m excited that for my season there’s a really good chance that happens.”

Asked if he is waiting to choose his winner (and possibly pop the question) to avoid leaks, Weber kept a tight lip.

“I’m excited for everyone to just come along for the journey and not know what happens at the end, and just be able to live it out with me,” he said.

On Monday, Weber alluded to a happy ending, thanking the franchise for helping him find his “girl” through “every high and every low” in an emotional Instagram post.

“It’s impossible for me to express how thankful I am for having the most amazing opportunity to find my girl. To every single woman that shows up tonight, thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking a chance on me,” he captioned an Instagram. “Through every high and every low, I had the time of my life getting to know you all and made memories I will cherish forever. Thank you for being patient with me when I needed it, your grace never went unnoticed.”

Weber also thanked Bachelor Nation for embracing him as the Bachelor and giving him a chance to find true love.

“To everyone involved in playing a part to make all of this come together, thank you,” he wrote. “You all know who you are and we’re family for life. To Bachelor Nation, you all have been absolutely amazing. I have felt the love non stop and it means so much that you have invested in me finding what I’m after.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.