Peter Weber Responds to Charlize Theron, Poses in Front of Her Dior Ad: 'Turbulence Can Be Fun'

The Bachelor star Peter Weber is having some fun with Charlize Theron‘s support for his upcoming journey to find love.

A day after the Academy Award-winning actress shared a photo of herself posing alongside one of the pilot’s sultry ads with the slogan “Expect Turbulence” printed across the top, Weber, 28, hilariously responded by sharing a photo of himself posing beside one of Theron’s ads.

“Turbulence can be fun,” Weber playfully captioned the black-and-white Instagram photo of him standing in front of Theron’s Dior ad.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison commended Weber for the post in the comments, writing, “Well played kid…well played.” Former Bachelor Colton Underwood also commented on the photo, saying, “Shoot your shot!”

RELATED: Charlize Theron Poses Alongside Bachelor Billboard with Star Peter Weber: ‘Turbulence I Like’

On Sunday, the Bombshell star shared a black-and-white snap of herself standing in front of Weber’s Bachelor billboard. She captioned the shot, “Turbulence I like,” showing off her excitement for the upcoming season.

Fellow actress January Jones ,41, commented on Theron’s post, also expressing her fandom for the ABC series. “Omg!!! I can. Not. Wait,” the Mad Men star wrote.

Image zoom Charlize Theron / Instagram

Theron has been a longtime superfan of the Bachelor franchise, even speaking about her love for the show with late-night host James Corden in 2018.

“I basically feel like, I am dating the Bachelor — like, the show,” she said during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden last year. “On Monday night, because my kids can’t read a clock yet, so I just get them to bed at like 5:45 and then I have like — I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, I get all ready and then I watch The Bachelor and that’s my date night. I just date the show.”

“I don’t want to be on the show. I want to just watch,” she added when Corden asked who she would want to get a rose from.

Image zoom Charlize Theron Lisa O'Connor/AFP/Getty

RELATED: Celebrities Who Love The Bachelor as Much as You Do

Now the series and its fans are gearing up for the 24th season with ABC teasers already proving it’ll be a turbulent couple of months.

In a recent promo for the upcoming season, Weber finds himself in hot water with host Chris Harrison, who tells the leading man he needs to make something “right.”

And, of course, Weber isn’t the only one feeling the heat this season, as the clip shows women cracking under the pressure.

“The claws are definitely coming out,” says one contestant, while another cries, “I’m so done!”

Image zoom Peter Weber ABC/John Fleenor

Earlier this month, ABC revealed that the Jan. 6 three-hour premiere will include Weber’s first group and one-on-one dates — a first for the franchise.

The 30 contestants vying for his rose on night one include three flight attendants and “one hard-charging career woman who has already had a chance encounter with the Bachelor.”

However, it’s Hannah Brown‘s limo arrival that has Bachelor Nation talking.

Weber placed third on Brown’s recent season of The Bachelorette. The two also became known as the couple that had sex (four times!) in a windmill during their night in the Fantasy Suite.

The first trailer for Weber’s season teased a shocking reunion between the exes after the Alabama native drops in for a surprise visit that ends with Weber inviting Brown to join the cast of women competing on his season.

“Hannah Brown, what I’m about to say is extremely crazy,” he said. “What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.