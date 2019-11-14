The Bachelor's Peter Weber Rocks His Pilot's Uniform in Dashing New Poster: 'Expect Turbulence'

Peter Weber is ready for takeoff!

In a little under two months, the beloved airline pilot — who was dubbed “Pilot Pete” by Bachelor Nation — will be making his debut as ABC’s new leading man on The Bachelor.

Ahead of the three-hour Jan. 6 premiere, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the key art for the upcoming season 24 of the reality series. The poster features Weber standing in the aisle of an airplane, holding a single red rose and sporting his pilot’s uniform.

“Expect turbulence,” the tagline teases.

Weber, who hails from Westlake Village, California — just around the corner from the Bachelor mansion — placed third on Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette. He won viewers’ hearts all the way to his devastating elimination during the show’s finale, and fans on social media quickly began ramping up their impassioned pleas for him to become the Bachelor.

On Wednesday, ABC released a new promo for his season, which made a not-so-subtle callback to his famous Fantasy Suite date with Brown on The Bachelorette. (As audiences recall, Weber and Brown had sex (four times!) in a windmill that night.)

After opening with a shot of a plane soaring through the sky, the camera followed a rose petal as it fluttered across the screen. The shot then panned out to reveal a windmill, and out came Weber, looking dashing in a suit and tie.

In September, Weber was announced as the next Bachelor during the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

“It’s still hitting me right now, and I feel so grateful just to have this opportunity in front of me,” Weber told host Chris Harrison during the telecast.

“This is crazy. This is life-changing. I have truly, my entire life, looked forward to finding my girl, and that first person that I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with,” he continued. “I have all the faith in the world that this can work for me, and I know it’s going to.”

The Bachelor premieres Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.