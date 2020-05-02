A source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that Bachelor stars Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are dating and officially are "a couple"

Peter Weber's Parents Rave About Their Son's Relationship with Kelley Flanagan: 'Love Is in the Air'

Peter Weber‘s mother has never been shy about sharing what she really thinks about her son’s love life, and, fortunately, she’s completely on board with her son's new relationship with Kelley Flanagan.

Just days after a source confirmed that the two Bachelor stars are dating and officially "a couple," his parents made it known that the pair has their blessing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“❤️Serendipity❤️,” his mother Barbra wrote on Instagram Friday, alongside a collage of images of the pair’s time together on the dating show.

In the comments section, a fan wrote that Flanagan — who didn’t end up with Weber on the show, despite having already connected with him before cameras started rolling — was their choice all along.

“She had a maturity & class that stood out above the rest,” the fan wrote, to which Barbra replied, “Absolutely.”

Flanagan also received a show of support from Weber’s dad, who posted happy photos from the pair’s one-on-one date on the show. “Happiness is finding your copilot,” he wrote, as his wife replied, “Love is in the air.”

RELATED: The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Sing Akon's ‘Nobody Wanna See Us Together’

Of course, this hasn’t been the first time that Barbra showered the 28-year-old lawyer with praise.

After the live in-studio portion of the Bachelor finale in March — during which Barbra expressed a lack of faith in her son’s decision to pursue a relationship with Madison Prewett, the outspoken mom sent some major love Flanagan’s way. (Weber and Prewett ended their romance shortly after.)

“We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day,” she wrote in response to one of Flanagan’s photos from the show.

“The Most Beautiful, Elegant, Classy, Intelligent Stylish Girl in the World!!!” she wrote in another comment. “You were and will always be my Fav.”

RELATED VIDEO: Peter Weber's Mom Posts Video Singing 'Leaving on a Jet Plane' as He Splits from Madison Prewett

News of the pair's relationship status comes weeks after it was revealed that the 28-year-old pilot, who lives in Los Angeles, has been staying with Flanagan at her Chicago apartment amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s always been supportive of me,” he told Nick Viall on The Viall Files in early April, according to E! News. “Long story short, I wasn’t working so I thought I’d go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her.”

Although at the time he denied that the pair were together, Weber told Viall that “of course” he could see the pair dating in the future. "I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened," he said.

Image zoom Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber Peter Weber/instagram

The pair were first spotted together with Dustin Kendrick (another Bachelor alum from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette) in Chicago on March 25.

Since then, the pair have documented their time together online and have posted numerous TikTok videos together.