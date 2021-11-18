Peter Weber on Sleeping with Hannah Brown While His Bachelor Season Aired: 'Our Little Secret's Out'
Peter Weber went on to be The Bachelor after appearing as a contestant on Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season
Peter Weber is reacting to Hannah Brown's recent revelation that the duo hooked up while his Bachelor season was airing on ABC.
Weber, 30, was the second runner-up on Brown's season of The Bachelorette in 2019. He was then announced as the next lead of The Bachelor, and though he left the season engaged to his pick, Hannah Ann Sluss, the pair split before it began airing.
Brown, 27, recounted the moment she reconnected with Weber in her new book God Bless This Mess as well as in a recent interview with PEOPLE. She said they attended an engagement party for Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin in February 2020 and, both being single at the time, ended up leaving together.
"He was like, 'I have so much to tell you,'" Brown told PEOPLE, writing in her book that the former couple ended up in bed together. "The chemistry just wasn't there," she said. "It just sucked. And then, I found out he had another girl [runner-up Madison Prewett] on his mind. It was all so bizarre."
During Thursday's episode of his podcast, Bachelors in the City, Weber reacted to the bombshell story and confirmed Brown's recollection.
"I thought we were just going to keep it private, but I guess that wasn't the case," he said. "And I'm totally okay with it, it's all good. I don't mind any of this."
He then walked through his side of what happened, revealing that Bachelor producers warned him not to attend the engagement party once they learned Brown would be there, but he was able to convince them to let him go.
Once there, Weber immediately noticed Brown's "beautiful dress" and "big, beautiful smile." "I was like 'Phew, alright, how is this going to go?' " he said on his podcast, noting that they chatted briefly at the party.
"I ended up leaving and then I was like, 'I want to talk to [Brown] more.' And so I remember I pulled over, I texted her and I was like, 'Hey, let's chat. You want to talk more?' " he said. "And so I ended up coming back to the party and she snuck out of the house without anyone figuring out and got in my car."
Weber said it was "really good" to be able to open up to Brown about his experience on The Bachelor, given that she had recently concluded her own season, but agreed with her sentiment that the chemistry was no longer there.
"I agree with what she said, it wasn't the same as I think we had originally felt," he said. "But nonetheless, it was great to talk and just have someone that kind of understood where I was coming from."
Weber said that he hasn't seen her since that night, but "would love" to have her on his podcast to chat. He also commented on her current relationship with Adam Woolard, whom she's been dating for about a year.
"It seems like she's in such a beautiful relationship, and Hannah is one of the most amazing people I truly have ever met," he said. "She has owned her imperfections and it's just so attractive I think, and she's a really great example of just a good, good person, a good, good heart and I'm very, very happy for her and her relationship."
"Obviously I wish her all the success and all the support and I guess now our little secret's out there," he added
In her interview with PEOPLE, Brown similarly noted that there's no bad blood between her and Weber.
"Things might not have turned out the way I expected, but I try to learn from every moment," she said. "I don't wish ill on anybody. And I'm in a really good place."