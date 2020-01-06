These Photos of Bachelor Pilot Pete Will Send You Into a Tailspin

This is Peter Weber.
A.K.A. Pilot Pete. You know, because he’s a pilot.
He’s also just been announced as the next Bachelor.
He really surprised some people when he landed the job.
But he’s ready to take off on his journey to love.
Some would say that his relationship with former Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown, crashed and burned. He came in third on her season.
He has been flying solo since then.
Let’s just hope his new relationship prospects don’t try to bring any extra baggage along … emotional baggage, that is.
Are you wondering how many flying/pilot puns we’re about to make? The sky’s the limit.
His dog is his best friend and co-pilot, as evidenced by this adorable video of Peter singing to him.
BRB, gotta book a flight.
Pilot Pete and Taylor Kitsch for joint Bachelor 2020!
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is certain that Peter “Will Be Loved.”
For Peter, flying high is a family affair.
When he’s not in the air, he looks like this on land.
And like this in the sea.
But he seems most comfortable getting some air.
Like we said, he’s pretty fly.
There’s nothing quite like a man in uniform.
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Pilot Pete on his way to steal your heart!