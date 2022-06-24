Former Bachelor leading man Peter Weber admitted there was one woman he wanted to meet on the summer dating series

Peter Weber Had His Bags Packed for Bachelor in Paradise — Here's Why He Didn't Go to Mexico

Peter Weber won't be on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise.

The former Bachelor star, 30, was supposed to appear on season 8 of ABC's reality dating series filmed in Mexico, but he declined the invite after contract negotiations with ABC didn't pan out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was actually going to do Bachelor in Paradise. I was going to do it," he told Us Weekly. "We just couldn't agree on a contract at the end of the day is what it came down to."

Weber continued, "I thought maybe [I could] give it one more try. "But [ABC and I] ended up not being able to agree on anything and get out there. I feel everything happens for a reason, so it's all good."

Peter Weber Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The leading man of the 2020 season of The Bachelor said he'd even secured days off from work to go to Paradise, explaining, "I always kept looking at that as, like, the one venue I hadn't, like, really checked off yet or tried."

Fans will remember Weber's tumultuous season from the endgame mixup that had Bachelor Nation talking for months — he left the series engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss before breaking off the engagement and pursuing a short-lived relationship with Madison Prewett off camera.

After announcing his split from Prewett after just three days, Weber began a relationship with another woman from his season: Kelley Flanagan. The pair split in December 2020.

Weber also admitted he spent time with Hannah Brown (whom he dated on her series of The Bachelorette) while his season was airing.

If he had joined BiP, Weber teases that he had yet another woman from Bachelor Nation.

"There was someone," he said. "I'm not going to spill those names, but there was someone down there. That was the only reason that I was actually curious [about] going down there."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.