Peter Weber Moving to New York City Without Kelley Flanagan After Split: 'Ready to Go'

Peter Weber is headed to the Big Apple.

The Bachelor alum announced that he is still moving to New York City, despite his breakup from Kelley Flanagan last week. Weber shared a video of himself surrounded by boxes on Friday.

"It is officially moving day," he said in an Instagram Story. "I've got all this stuff packed up right here ready to go. New York, we comin'!"

Weber and Flanagan, who dated for nearly a year, originally planned to relocate to the city and move in together.

"I'm super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await," Weber told Entertainment Tonight in July.

The pilot, 28, was based in California, while Flanagan, 28, is from Chicago.

Weber announced the news of their breakup on Instagram last week, saying the two "decided to go our separate ways."

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end," he wrote. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on."

Flanagan also addressed the split in her own post, explaining why their relationship ended.

"Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently. I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter," said Flanagan.

And while the lawyer will continue living in Chicago for the time being, she said she still hopes to make it to NYC "one of these days."

"I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!" she concluded.