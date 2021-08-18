Despite the fallout, Peter Weber said he still considers his romance with Kelley Flanagan to have been "the most amazing relationship in my life"

Peter Weber Says He and Kelley Flanagan Have Each 'Moved On,' Truth Lies 'Between Both Sides'

Peter Weber is looking forward.

On Tuesday's episode of Barstool's Tea with Publyssity podcast, the former Bachelor, 30, said he and his ex Kelley Flanagan were no longer feuding following their December breakup.

"Obviously, there's two sides to every story, and yes, it is true that usually the truth lies a little between both sides. But I said my piece, and I have no desire to further that. I've moved on. I know she's moved on," he told host Alyssa Amoroso, noting he wishes Flanagan, 29, "nothing but the best" in life.

Despite the fallout, Weber still considers his romance with Flanagan — who was the fifth runner-up on his season of The Bachelor in 2020 — "the most amazing relationship in my life."

The pilot and the lawyer first met shortly before filming for season 24 began, and took their relationship public in May 2020 after things didn't work out between Weber and show frontrunners Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss.

In December, Weber announced on Instagram that he and Flanagan were going their separate ways.

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn't work out in the end," he wrote alongside an image of the two posing in front of a sunset. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life's greatest blessings on."

Back in May, the former Bachelor lead said it was over for good on his Bachelors in the City podcast with Dustin Kendrick.

"I know that we aren't right for each other. I've accepted that. I'm so thankful for our time together, but I know that Kelley and I aren't meant to be together, and that's okay," he said.

"I can't wait to find my person, I can't wait for her to find hers, really, but that takes time. That takes time to get to that point," he continued, adding, "These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."

In April, the Bachelor alum told E! News that he and his ex were no longer on speaking terms.

"Obviously, I wish her well and everything. I just want her to be happy, more than anything, but...we're not in contact anymore," he told the outlet. "But definitely, I'm always rooting for her and want her to find her happiness."