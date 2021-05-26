"I can't wait to find my person, I can't wait for her to find hers," Peter Weber said

Peter Weber Has '100 Percent Moved on' from Ex Kelley Flanagan: 'We Aren't Right for Each Other'

Peter Weber believes that calling it quits with ex-girlfriend Kelley Flanagan was for the best.

On Wednesday's episode of Weber and Dustin Kendrick's Bachelors in the City podcast, the former Bachelor star opens up about moving on from his and Flanagan's past relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm 100 percent moved on. What I'm about to say is not in any way meant to indicate that I'm still holding out hope or whatnot, no — I'm more than 100 percent moved on," says Weber, 29. "I know that we aren't right for each other. I've accepted that. I'm so thankful for our time together, but I know that Kelley and I aren't meant to be together, and that's okay."

"I can't wait to find my person, I can't wait for her to find hers, really, but that takes time. That takes time to get to that point," he adds.

Kelley Flanagan, Peter Weber Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan | Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment

The Delta Air Lines pilot also speaks "from the heart" about Flanagan's recent Chicks in the Office podcast interview, during which she shared intimate details surrounding their breakup. Weber calls the attorney's comments both "calculated" and "disingenuous," suggesting that it appeared as if she was aiming to "push for a headline."

He further reveals that he reached out to Flanagan's friend in an effort to create a cordial dynamic with his ex, but the pal told him that he would need to make a "grandiose gesture."

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

When Weber recently contacted Flanagan about getting back on good terms, he claims to have never received a response from her. He then saw her addressing their relationship publicly on the Chicks in the Office podcast.

The Bachelorette alum said, "Kelley is so much more than just a girl from the Bachelor, a girl that I was in a relationship with. I wish that she would kind of just, like, leave this be."

At the end of the day, Weber still cherishes the time they had together. "The breakup was obviously very hard on the both of us. I've been very open how truly — and I'm not just saying this — Kelley was the best relationship that I have ever had in my life. And [I] could not be more grateful for that 10 months that we did have together," he says.

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Credit: Peter Weber/Instagram

"Yes, it was not perfect. No relationship is, obviously, but [I'm] so, so grateful for that time," he continues. "I care very, very deeply for Kel. Anyone that's been in a relationship knows that the attachment that you guys have that you form doesn't just go away overnight. It doesn't just disappear, even if you guys come to a point where you realize that you're not necessarily compatible or meant to be together long-term."

Weber initially announced the pair's split on Instagram on New Year's Eve, but they didn't officially break up until February. The following month, Flanagan, 29, revealed on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast in March that there were "a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship" on her end that led to them parting ways.

When she joined the Chicks in the Office podcast earlier this month, Flanagan said that they ended "on very bad terms."

"I essentially went off on him. I ended up leaving New York and going to one of my girlfriend's houses and hanging out with her," she recalled. "He texted me, I didn't respond and then found some news out that I wasn't happy about. We still had each other on [the] Find My Friends [app], we were closing it out, it was ending but still wasn't necessarily done."

Flanagan noted that when they officially cut ties, she told Weber to "get the hell out of my life" and "lose my number."