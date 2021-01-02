Peter Weber’s Mom Says His Ex Kelley Flanagan Will ‘Always Have a Piece of Our Hearts’

Peter Weber’s mom has nothing but kind words for Kelley Flanagan.

After her son announced the pair's breakup on Thursday, Barbara, 63, left a supportive comment, writing that “it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”

“Love can be fickle and it is not for the timid,” she added. “Those who have experienced it know this all too well. But it is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all.”

Barbara also shared a kind message to Flanagan, whom she has praised in the past. “Our hearts ache for you two,” she wrote. “Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best. Mom and Dad.”

Peter Weber, Kelley Flanagan

Flanagan previously received a stamp of approval from Weber's mom, who called her “the daughter that I've always wanted.”

“It's a dream come true,” she told Bachelor host Chris Harrison of her son's relationship in June. “I love her. I love her so much. We get along so great.”

Weber, 29, announced the news of their breakup on social media, alongside a photo of the pair enjoying a sunset view.

"Love is a funny thing," the Bachelor star wrote. "It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end," Weber continued. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on."

The pilot added, "These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."

Weber and Flanagan confirmed their relationship in April and two months later shared their plans to move in together.

Flanagan, who is a lawyer, came in fifth on Weber's season of The Bachelor. They reconnected after his splits from winner Hannah Ann Sluss and runner-up Madison Prewett.

In August, Weber, who was the star of the 24th season, recalled his first meeting with Flanagan before The Bachelor cameras started filming.