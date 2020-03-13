Peter Weber's Mom Posts Video Singing 'Leaving on a Jet Plane' as He Splits from Madison Prewett

Peter Weber‘s mother Barbara is not keeping quiet after his split from Madison Prewett.

On Thursday night, as Weber and Prewett announced their breakup on their respective social media accounts, Barbara shared an Instagram video of herself and two friends singing John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane.”

The friends appeared to be in good spirits as they sang the tune, and all three came together for a group hug at the end of the clip.

“Love you guys❤️,” Barbara captioned the post.

The Weber matriarch has previously shared videos of herself and her pals singing songs together. Earlier this week, she posted a video of the group belting out The Supremes’ “Stop! In the Name of Love,” captioning it “Forever Friends❤️.”

Bachelor stars Prewett, 23, and Weber, 28, announced on Thursday night that they would not be moving forward with their relationship. The news came just two days after the pair had appeared together as a couple on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, where Barbara voiced her disapproval of the relationship.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” Weber wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday night. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

He added: “This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️.”

In her own Instagram post, Prewett added: “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

Tuesday night’s finale of The Bachelor saw Weber propose to Hannah Ann Sluss after Prewett decided to walk away from the show. However, the pilot broke off his short-lived engagement one month later to pursue a relationship with Prewett after realizing he still had feelings for her.

The two appeared on the After the Final Rose live special as a couple on Tuesday night, but things quickly took a turn when Barbara openly disapproved of the relationship.

“Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed,” she told host Chris Harrison. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”