Peter Weber's Mom Barbra Posts Selfie with His Girlfriend Kelley Flanagan: 'Girls Rock'

Peter Weber's mom, Barbra, has been vocal about her support for his girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan

On Sunday, Bachelor star Peter Weber's mom shared a split photo that featured sweet selfies of her posing with Peter's girlfriend, Kelley Flanagan, and her younger son Jack Weber's girlfriend, Kristine Bruun-Anderson.

"Girls Rock!!” Barbra wrote over the photos, which she captioned with several pink heart emojis.

Flanagan, 28, commented "Love this! ♥️" on the post while Bruun-Anderson wrote, "Oh my gosh this is amazing!! I love you ❤️❤️❤️."

Several days prior, Barbra shared another split photo of Peter, 28, and Jack, 25, each with their significant others, writing, "Happiness Is...❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Last month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Peter and Flanagan were dating and officially "a couple." Since then, the pair have documented their romance on social media and Barbra has frequently expressed her approval on the couple's photos.

Earlier this month, she commented on a picture of Peter holding Flanagan in his arms, writing, "love you guys."

And on May 2, Peter's dad also showed his support when he shared a happy post displaying photos from Peter and Flanagan's airplane one-on-one date while on the ABC reality series. “Happiness is finding your copilot,” he wrote, as Barbra replied, “Love is in the air.”

Barbra has long been upfront about her positive feelings for Flanagan — even before the Chicago lawyer was officially dating her son.

After the live in-studio portion of the Bachelor finale in March — during which Barbra expressed a lack of faith in her son’s decision to pursue a relationship with Madison Prewett — the outspoken mom sent some major love Flanagan’s way. (Peter and Prewett ended their romance shortly after.)

“We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day,” she wrote in response to one of Flanagan’s photos from the show.

“The Most Beautiful, Elegant, Classy, Intelligent Stylish Girl in the World!!!” she wrote in another comment. “You were and will always be my Fav.”

Peter and Flanagan confirmed their relationship shortly after it became known that the former Bachelor, who lives in Los Angeles, had been staying with Flanagan at her Chicago apartment amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“She’s always been supportive of me,” he told Nick Viall on The Viall Files in early April, according to E! News. “Long story short, I wasn’t working so I thought I’d go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her.”