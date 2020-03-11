Bachelor Peter Weber’s Mom Barbara Comments on 'Classy' Kelley Flanagan’s Photos

Peter Weber‘s mother Barbara may not be the biggest fan of Madison Prewett, but she has a lot of love for Kelley Flanagan.

Although Flanagan — a 27-year-old lawyer who took a no-drama approach to her relationship with Peter — wasn’t at the Women Tell All episode, she did attend the live in-studio portion of the finale on Tuesday, as did Barbara.

Following the big night, when Barbara expressed a lack of faith in her son’s decision to pursue a relationship with Prewett after breaking off his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, the Bachelor mom sent some major love Flanagan’s way.

“That’s a wrap!” Flagan wrote alongside a smiling photograph of herself from Tuesday’s show. “What a great experience and will always be grateful for the opportunity to join season 24! ❤️”

“We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day,” Barbara replied.

Peter’s mom also packed on the praise in response to another post, in which Flanagan sent her best to “everyone involved” with the “whirlwind” finale.

“The Most Beautiful, Elegant, Classy, Intelligent Stylish Girl in the World!!!” Barbara wrote. “You were and will always be my Fav rav.”

Although Barbara received some criticism on social media after she pleaded with her son to choose Sluss in part one of the two-night finale, that didn’t stop her from speaking her mind on Tuesday’s episode.

In addition to clapping her hands in support when Sluss confronted Peter during the episode, Barbara was visibly unimpressed with Prewett’s declaration of love for her son.

“Of course I have my feelings,” Barbara told host Chris Harrison about her son’s decision. “When I went for Hannah Ann, it’s because she’s the one who embraced me with love. She was just so loving towards me. I just loved her. The next day we met Madison. It started on a rocky road. She had us wait three hours for her to come in, she didn’t want to meet us. We had just come across the world and we were exhausted.”

Image zoom Madison Prewett and Peter Weber ABC/John Fleenor

“When she did come in, we didn’t get an apology from her,” she added. “When I proceeded to ask her if she was madly in love with my son, she said ‘No.’ And that she would not accept a proposal in four days. How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that?

She also went on to matter of factly state that she didn’t think her son’s relationship with Prewett would last.

“He’s going to have to fail to succeed,” she told Harrison. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”

However, while Barbara has openly disapproved of her son’s relationship, Prewett’s dad couldn’t be prouder of the way his daughter handled herself.

“Proud is an understatement,” her father, Auburn University basketball coach Chad Prewett, tweeted following the dramatic finale. “I believe in you and support you always Madi Rose!”

“Love you so much,” the 23-year-old replied.