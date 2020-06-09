"We're giving Kelley the key [to the house]," Barbra Weber said of her son's girlfriend

Peter Weber’s Mom Calls Kelley Flanagan 'the Daughter I've Always Wanted': 'I Love Her So Much'

Peter Weber's mom Barbra has welcomed Kelley Flanagan into the family with open arms!

On Monday night's The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever, Barbra raved about Flanagan as Peter opened up about their relationship status. The segment was filmed before the pair, both 28, made their romance official on social media.

"It's a dream come true," Barbra told Chris Harrison. "I love her. I love her so much. We get along so great."

Barbra also said she considers Flanagan to be "the daughter that I've always wanted."

The proud mom also shared: "We're giving Kelley the key [to the house]."

As for what's next for the couple? Peter, who said he's "very, very happy" with Flanagan, jokingly shared, "Kelley's moving into my parents' house."

"No, I'm just kidding, I'm kidding. We are really excited for the future. When this whole thing finally ends we talked about, we both have dreams. We want to live in New York City for a bit, get that experience, so hopefully fingers crossed that's in our future and just enjoy each other," Peter said.

Barbra previously expressed her adoration for Flanagan late last month when she shared a sweet selfie posing with her son's girlfriend next to a photo of herself posing with her younger son Jack Weber's girlfriend, Kristine Bruun-Anderson.

"Girls Rock!!” Barbra wrote over the photos, which she captioned with several pink heart emojis.

Flanagan commented "Love this! ♥️" on the post while Bruun-Anderson wrote, "Oh my gosh this is amazing!! I love you ❤️❤️❤️."

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Peter and Flanagan were dating and officially "a couple."

Since then, the pair has confirmed their romance on social media and Barbra has frequently vocalized her support on the couple's photos.