The Bachelor’s Peter Weber and Madison Prewett End Their Relationship 2 Days After Dramatic Finale

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett will not be moving forward with their relationship two days after reuniting on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose.

The couple announced their decision to go their separate ways on their respective Instagram accounts on Thursday.

“I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season,” Weber, 28, began his post. “Thank you for coming on this journey with me. I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me.”

The Bachelor star then went on to address Prewett, writing, “Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves wholeheartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

Image zoom Madison Prewett and Peter Weber John Fleenor/ABC

RELATED: Bachelor Peter Weber’s Mom Barbara Says He and Madison Prewett Are ‘Not Going to Work’

He continued, “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

Tuesday night’s Bachelor finale saw Weber proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss after Prewett, 23, decided to walk away from the show. However, the pilot broke off his short-lived engagement one month later to pursue a relationship with Prewett after realizing he still had feelings for her.

In his Instagram post on Thursday, Weber also had a message to Sluss, 23.

“Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago. You are such a strong, confident woman and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best,” he wrote.

The reality star concluded, “This has been an emotional experience and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family, and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just another chapter in my story. One I will never forget and one I will always cherish ❤️.”

RELATED: Why Bachelor Peter Weber Proposed to Hannah Ann Despite His ‘Heartbreak’ over Madison

Prewett also had kind words for Weber in her announcement, in which she wrote, “So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace.”

“As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

She added in a note addressed to Weber’s Instagram account, “@pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you @abcnetwork for allowing me to embark on this journey.”

RELATED: Madison Prewett’s Dad Speaks Out After Dramatic Bachelor Finale: ‘Proud Is an Understatement’

Though Prewett initially accepted a rose securing her spot in the final two, she walked away from Weber ahead of the final rose ceremony after being unable to get past the heartbreak of knowing he was “intimate” during his Fantasy Suite dates with Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller.

After Weber and Sluss split, The Bachelor host Chris Harrison flew to Alabama to sit down with Prewett and asked where her heart was at. During the talk, Prewett admitted that she regretted walking away.

“I would be the first to admit that if I was presented with the same situation, I would have done things differently,” she said.

When Harrison filled her in on the fallout between Weber and Sluss, Prewett agreed to go to Los Angeles to meet with the pilot, saying, “I mean, if we had a second chance at this, I’d take it in a heartbeat.”

Image zoom Madison Prewett and Peter Weber ABC/John Fleenor

RELATED: What Did Peter Weber’s Mom Say to His Dad in Spanish During the Bachelor Finale?

At the live finale, Prewett joined Weber onstage and defended herself when his mother Barbara voiced her disapproval of the relationship.

“I think this isn’t just Peter’s journey. When you sign up to come on a show like this, you’re looking for love, too. This wasn’t just Peter looking for his wife. I totally understand as a mother you’re going to be thinking about Peter, but this is my journey, too. This isn’t just Peter choosing me. This is me choosing Peter,” she said.

When Barbara remarked that her son was “going to have to fail to succeed,” Weber snapped back, “I’m telling you that I love Madison and that should be enough.”

“This is about me and Peter,” Prewett insisted at the time. “This is about our journey.”