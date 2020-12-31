The Bachelor's Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Split: We've 'Decided to Go Our Separate Ways'

Kelley Flanagan came in fifth on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor

The Bachelor star announced the news of their breakup on Instagram Thursday alongside a photo of himself and Flanagan enjoying a sunset view.

"Love is a funny thing," Weber, 29, wrote. "It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end," he continued. "Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on."

He added, "These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley."

Weber's last Instagram post with Flanagan was a photo of the two kissing, which he shared on December 2. Flanagan's last photo of the two together was shared on December 8 on her Instagram account.

Weber and Flanagan confirmed their relationship in April.

Flanagan, who is a lawyer, came in fifth on Weber's season of The Bachelor. They reconnected after his splits from winner Hannah Ann Sluss and runner-up Madison Prewett.

In August, Weber, who was the star of the 24th season, recalled his first meeting with Flanagan before The Bachelor cameras started filming.

In a sweet tribute, he explained that "a year ago today I met this one in a hotel lobby," adding, "We danced the night away and then went our separate ways. I truly didn't know if I'd see her again. This life is beautiful, beautiful. Let's see what's next ❤️ @kelleyflanagan."

A month prior, in July, the couple shared their plans to move in together this fall. (Weber currently lives in California, while Flanagan is from Chicago.)

And before that, in May, Weber candidly spoke about why he chose to date Flanagan after his season. "To be completely honest, I think just the nature of the show, it definitely works and I’ve said that since day one, I still believe it works," he said, explaining that for he and Flanagan, the show "wasn’t the most organic type of situation" for the pair "if it was going to actually work."

Flanagan also previously received a stamp of approval from Weber's mom Barbra, who called his son's partner "the daughter that I've always wanted."