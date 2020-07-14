The Bachelor 's Peter Weber Says He and Kelley Flanagan 'Super Excited' to Move in Together

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

The couple, who reconnected after Weber's season of The Bachelor and have been dating for several months, is planning to move in together this fall.

"I'm super excited to take this next step with Kell and move to New York and to see what adventures await," Weber told Entertainment Tonight.

Weber, 28, currently lives in Californa, while Flanagan, 28, is from Chicago.

But while they may be ready to take the plunge and share a lease in a new city together, they aren't in any rush to walk down the aisle.

"We're not on a reality show anymore, we can take our time," Flanagan told ET. "We don't need to rush anything. We want to make sure each other is in the right headspace, and there's nothing wrong with that. We're happy and we're living life."

In April, a source told PEOPLE that Peter and Flanagan were dating and officially "a couple" after spending time together in Chicago.

Since then, the pair have confirmed their romance on social media — and even received a stamp of approval from Weber's mom Barbra.

"It's a dream come true," Barbra previously told Chris Harrison of her son's relationship. "I love her. I love her so much. We get along so great."

Barbra also said she considers Flanagan to be "the daughter that I've always wanted."

And Flanagan said her mom is just as crazy about Weber.