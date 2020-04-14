Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Join Jason Tartick for Charity Chicken Wing Eating Challenge

Image zoom Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Roy Rochlin/Getty

Things are getting spicy for these Bachelor Nation stars!

On Monday, Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick brought the heat to his Instagram Story by participating in the Buffalo Wild Wings chicken wing eating challenge to raise money for children’s charity the Boys and Girls Club.

Before going live for the contest, Tartick, 31, shared with viewers how he was physically and mentally preparing for the upcoming challenge.

“We’re gonna battle back. Here’s the strategy: I’m gonna have a lot of veggies and protein here, get a workout in, and then I’m not gonna eat anything for like two hours before,” he shared early Monday.

“I need the adrenaline, I need the support from you guys, we’re going in, full speed,” he added.

Later in the day, Tartick noted that he “trained the last few days” and was currently on a regimen of coffee, hydration and chowing down a full plate of vegetables.

When the challenge began, Tartick was joined by his girlfriend Kaitlyn Bristowe, 34, who offered support from the sidelines — she even tied Tartick’s hair back in a scrunchie to keep the sweat out of his face.

Image zoom Jason Tartick/Instagram

During the competition, Tartick also received help from fellow Bachelor Nation friends Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan, who have been social distancing together in her Chicago apartment since March.

Weber shared a clip on his Instagram Story of the two ready to help Tartick tack on a few extra points by eating a box of wings from their home.

Image zoom Peter Weber/Instagram

Image zoom Peter Weber/Instagram

“@jason_tartick burns his mouth for charity on live,” Weber, 28, wrote on his Story, as he and Flanagan took a taste of the spicy wing sauce.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, the pilot was seen eating four blazing wings while Flanagan also downed a couple.

Tartick ended the challenge with a final tally of 42 wings, including 12 that were “blazing,” and raised a total of $33,000 for the charity, Bristowe revealed on her Instagram Story.

“He hasn’t thrown up, he’s still kickin’,” she said of her boyfriend. “He even had the nerve to eat some ice cream to cool his mouth down.”

Weber and Flanagan’s wing-eating appearance comes after the former Bachelor revealed he’s been staying at Flanagan’s apartment since last month due to coronavirus. They’re also with Dustin Kendrick, another franchise alum from Hannah Brown‘s season of The Bachelorette.

“She’s always been supportive of me,” Weber told Nick Viall on The Viall Files, according to E! News. “Long story short, I wasn’t working so I thought I’d go out there [to Chicago] and spend some time with her, take her mind off some [family] things. This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff … and it kind of just became a thing where we’ve always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other’s company.”

Weber clarified on the show that they were not dating but hinted that “of course” it could happen in the future.