Peter Weber Denies That His Relationship with Mom Barb Has Been 'Strained' Since Bachelor Finale

Peter Weber is denying that his relationship with his mother, Barbra, has been “strained” since the tense Bachelor finale earlier this week.

On Friday, Peter posted two videos to his Instagram Stories, where he refutes a headline that reads, “Peter Weber’s Relationship with Mom Barb ‘Has Been Strained’ Since Bachelor Finale.”

After reading the headline aloud, Peter, 28, points the camera to one of his family dogs. “Any comments on that one?” he asks the pup.

He then pans the camera over to his mom and asks, “Barb, any comments on that one?”

With a laugh and smile, Barbra says, “I love you,” while sitting on a chair with another dog.

Turning the camera lens to himself, Peter says, “Very strained,” as his father Peter Sr. can be seen standing behind him.

His dog is then heard coughing, and Peter quips, “Fake news, that’s what he’s saying. That’s what he’s coughing at, fake news.”

Peter Weber with his parents Peter Sr. and Barbra Weber

Since the two-night finale on Monday and Tuesday, Barbra has been making headlines, largely over her disapproval of Peter’s decision to end his engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss (who the Weber matriarch approved of) because of his feelings for Madison Prewett.

On the season finale, the Webers met with Peter’s two finalists separately: Prewett and Sluss. They pushed for the pilot to choose Sluss, openly expressing their concerns that Peter and Prewett’s lifestyles and values weren’t in alignment. Prewett herself acknowledged their differences and decided to walk away from the show before the final rose ceremony.

Though Peter did propose to Sluss, one month later, he ended the engagement over his unresolved feelings for Prewett. The two reunited during the live portion of the finale on Tuesday, admitting that they still loved each other and were taking their relationship “one step at a time” — despite Barbra’s vocal protests. She was seen tearing up and clapping during Sluss’ segment, whereas she rolled her eyes during Prewett’s.

Image zoom Barbra Weber and Madison Prewett John Fleenor/ ABC (2)

When host Chris Harrison asked Barbra for her thoughts, she didn’t hold back — and even urged her husband, in Spanish, to back her up.

“Chris, he’s going to have to fail to succeed,” she said. “All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work.”

Just two days later, on Thursday, Peter and Prewett announced that they had “mutually decided” not to pursue their relationship any further.

Speaking with Life & Style after the finale, Barbra said she will “absolutely not” apologize for her actions.

“There’s nothing for me to apologize for,” she told Life & Style. “Everyone thinks it’s just me … but it wasn’t just me. It’s the whole family. It’s not that we did not like Madison. My answer to that is I don’t know Madison … I don’t know her well enough to form an opinion on such.”

She went on to say that Prewett “never apologized” to her and the family, nor to Sluss.

“She never ever mentioned how sorry she was to Hannah Ann for what had happened,” she said. “You know, Hannah Ann was hurt, of course, but she never even apologized to her. So, [there are] two people that, I guess, unfortunately, need apologies.”

On Friday, a source told PEOPLE that Prewett “is very saddened by everything that’s transpired and feels badly if she ever unintentionally hurt the Weber family.”

“She’s trying to stay positive and leaning on her friends and family right now,” said the source.