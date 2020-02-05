Bachelor Peter Weber Defends Victoria Fuller After Their Cosmopolitan Cover Was Pulled

Peter Weber is defending Victoria Fuller after Cosmopolitan pulled its digital cover that was supposed to feature the Bachelor and contestant.

One day after Cosmo announced that they would not publish the cover that was promised to Fuller when she won The Bachelor group date in Costa Rica featured on Monday night’s episode, Weber is saying that he hopes viewers will form their opinion on Fuller based on what they see on the show.

“Just being completely honest, I can’t really speak too much on it, because I don’t really know too many facts about the whole situation,” Weber told Build Series on Tuesday.

“I just recently heard about that with the cover being removed. But you know, obviously, during that moment too, I knew nothing about that. None of us did,” he explained.

“All I can speak on is the time I was able to spend with Victoria throughout this experience,” the pilot said. “And I truly enjoyed my experience with her. I really feel like she’s a good person. She’s got a lot of endearing qualities.”

“I just hope that people can form their opinion on her based on what they see between the two of us and her time on the show,” Weber said. “She’s not perfect, I’m not perfect, no one’s perfect, but, yeah that’s all I can really say on that.”

On Monday, Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Pels announced that Fuller’s cover would not be released after she was inked to a clothing brand that featured the words “White Lives Matter.”

“Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand,” Pels wrote in a letter from the editor published online. “We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color.”

Cosmo was one of several outlets to report on Fuller’s modeling campaign last month, which was part of a marine conservation effort that featured the phrases “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” to promote the protection of certain types of marlin, USA Today reported back in 2016.

However, Pels said that “both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic.”

“My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to address this issue,” Pels continued. “We’d already printed the fashion shoot in our March issue, complete with an inset of the cover, and of course the episode had already been filmed. Ultimately what felt right was choosing not to publish the digital cover on our website or social feeds, and simply being honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we stand.”

In last week’s episode, Fuller and Weber enjoyed a one-on-one date in Cleveland, Ohio — where Fuller’s former love interest Chase Rice performed for them.

The 34-year-old country music star has since distanced himself from Fuller and The Bachelor, saying he didn’t know he’d end up face to face with a woman he was previously involved with and that he only agreed to appear to promote his new music.

“We spent a night together in Charlotte, she’s a cool chick, from what I know of her,” Rice said on the Fitz in the Morning radio show last Monday. “You know, I got no problem with her. I got no problem with him.”

In another interview with SiriusXM’s The Highway, he added, “I didn’t know any of that was going to happen. I don’t want to be a part of that, you know?”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m.