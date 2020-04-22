Bachelor Peter Weber Calls Out Ex Madison Prewett: 'There's More to the Story'

Peter Weber isn’t happy with Madison Prewett for discussing their relationship — and sharing her feelings about him and Kelley Flanagan.

Prewett broke her silence on the latest episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s Off the Vine podcast, her first interview since The Bachelor finale in March. And on Tuesday, Weber sounded off in the comments of afan account on Instagram.

“@madiprew you’d think you’d have a little more respect for this situation given we both know there’s more to the story…” he wrote underneath the post, which included clips of Prewett dishing “the tea.”

On the podcast, Prewett, 23, weighed in on Weber’s decision to move in with Flanagan, one of his eliminated contestants, last month amid the coronavirus pandemic. Prewett said she was “caught off guard” — especially considering how close the two women were during their time on The Bachelor together.

“We were best friends actually,” Prewett said of her and Flanagan, 28. “We were inseparable throughout the entire process, everyone joked that we were the dynamic duo.”

So Prewett admitted she was not expecting to see photos of Flanagan and Weber, 28, spending time together in her Chicago apartment.

“I was definitely hurt and thrown off by that whole situation,” she said. “I want the best for the both of them, but I definitely was thrown off.”

Prewett also claimed that just days before the photos surfaced online, Weber had reached out to her in an attempt to get back together.

“What was really confusing to me was that two days before he was spotted in Chicago he was calling me and texting me, ‘I miss you, let’s get back together.’ I think that to me was a little confusing,” she said. “We definitely handle breakups very differently.”

And according to Prewett, while Weber eventually texted her to explain his side of the story, she has yet to hear from Flanagan.

On the two-part finale of The Bachelor in March, Weber proposed to his finalist Hannah Ann Sluss during the final rose ceremony, only to end the engagement a month later over unresolved feelings for Prewett.

When Weber and Prewett reunited during the live portion of the finale, they said they still loved each other and would be taking their relationship “one step at a time” — but just two days later, they announced they had “mutually decided” not to pursue things any further. A source told PEOPLE at the time they were “never really back together.”

As for Weber and Flanagan? Though they’re living together, Weber has said they’re taking it slow and have separate bedrooms.

“Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely,” he said on Nick Viall‘s podcast The Viall Files earlier this month. “We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

He did admit, however, to Bristowe on her Off the Vine podcast that he is “crushing on Kelley.”

“We have just been enjoying each other’s time and company, I love being around her,” he said. “She’s been so amazing, so patient with me. It’s exactly … what I needed in this kind of situation and I’m so grateful for her.”