Can Venmo Predict Who Wins Peter Weber's Season of The Bachelor? Some Fans Think So

Where’s Venmo John when you need him?

As Peter Weber promised, his season of The Bachelor has indeed remained spoiler-free, at least for now. It’s a feat for the franchise, which sometimes sees its endings disclosed early on via blogs dedicated to the cause. (Production on the reality show wraps weeks before it begins airing on TV, so the winners have to keep their relationship a secret until the season finale.)

But a new theory as to who wins the pilot’s heart has emerged, all thanks to the money-sharing app Venmo. As first reported by Women’s Health, Peter has a private Venmo account, which means we’re not able to see his transactions. (A private Venmo account means only the sender and recipient can view the transactions. Users can set their account to public, friends or private.)

Of course, we can’t 100 percent confirm that @pilot_pete on Venmo is THE Peter Weber, but it is the same handle he uses on Instagram, and the account pictures also match.

And you know who else has a private Venmo account? Hannah Ann Sluss, one of Peter’s final four women. In fact, Hannah Ann is the only finalist whose account is set to private. Accounts apparently belonging to Kelsey Weier, Madison Prewett and Victoria Fuller are all set to public.

Again, we can’t be certain that these are their actual accounts, but setting up a fake Venmo account isn’t as easy as creating a fake profile on Twitter or Instagram, since it has to be linked to a bank account.

From left: Kelsey, Hannah Ann, Victoria F., Madison

All of this has led some fans to predict that Hannah Ann wins this season of The Bachelor. One Twitter user, @SpencerRamer, even tweeted on Jan. 6, “I did some detective work last week and Pilot Pete is friends with Hannah Ann on venmo. So I’m calling it that she will be the winner.” That said, the user didn’t post screenshots, and Peter and Hannah Ann aren’t currently friends on the app, so it’s impossible to verify this claim.

I did some detective work last week and Pilot Pete is friends with Hannah Ann on venmo. So I’m calling it that she will be the winner. — Spencer Ramer (@SpencerRamer) January 7, 2020

Hannah Ann won the bachelor bc she’s the only one w a private Venmo so we can’t see their transactions and she posts the same golf bag that Peter has 😳 — Twinkie the Kid (@g_i_jawn) January 23, 2020

One of them (Hannah Ann) still has their Venmo private and the other (Madison, the next bachelorette) doesn’t. Why is this still a question https://t.co/mgYX7ynX8k — Tina (@katelynfleming1) February 5, 2020

@RealitySteve Peter and Hannah Ann are the only two with private Venmo accounts. Madison's is public. — Shannon Ponder (@ShannonPonder4) January 21, 2020

The bottom line? This is just a theory, and it remains completely unproven. But it’s fun, and it’s also worth noting that one dedicated fan recently went viral for revealing she had predicted the winner of Colton Underwood‘s season early on based on Venmo exchanges between him and Cassie Randolph.

And that’s not the only theory floating around. A recent thread gaining steam on Reddit posits that Peter actually ends up in a relationship with a Bachelor producer named Julie LaPlaca based on photos of her with his family in New York City, amongst other potential clues.

Robert Mills, ABC’s senior vice president of alternative series, specials & late-night programming, recently addressed the theory, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer! I don’t know how we’d ever top that though! But, it is crazy.”

“What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live,” he added. “There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.“

On next week’s episode, Peter will travel to the remaining four women’s hometowns to meet their families — and from the looks of this sneak peek, it’s not all smooth sailing ahead.

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC. Share your thoughts on all the juicy theories in PEOPLE’s exclusive Facebook group for fans of the franchise.