Bachelor's Peter Weber Admits Finding Love with Kelley Flanagan Was 'Unorthodox'

"We’ll see what the future holds for Kelley and I, but I think it’s a beautiful story," said the Bachelor alum

Peter Weber is going with the flow when it comes to his relationship with Kelley Flanagan.

On Tuesday, the Bachelor fan account Bachelornation.Scoop shared a Cameo video message that the reality star, 28, recorded for a fan's birthday. In the clip, Weber reveals the "inside scoop" on why he chose Flanagan, with whom he rekindled a romance after the cameras stopped rolling.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To be completely honest, I think just the nature of the show, it definitely works and I’ve said that since day one, I still believe it works," said Weber, going on to explain that for he and Flanagan, the show "wasn’t the most organic type of situation" for the pair "if it was going to actually work."

"And that’s okay, that’s totally okay because each relationship is different," he added.

Weber then remembered a dinner he shared with Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, when he related one of his grandmother's Spanish proverbs about being fluid and flexible when it comes to life's journey — a sentiment that he said applied to his Bachelor ups and downs.

Image zoom Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Presley Ann/Getty Images; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment

"'No matter what happens, let the waters run.' That’s essentially what it says in Spanish,” he said in the Cameo clip. "What’s meant for you, what’s yours will always be yours, and nothing can ever change that. Obviously we’ll see what the future holds for Kelley and I, but I think it’s a beautiful story, definitely a beautiful love story of what’s yours is yours and it will always come back to you no matter what.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

"That’s kind of always been our relationship," he added. "We’ve kept coming back in each other’s lives. So that's the way I look at it. Definitely an unorthodox way, but definitely worked for us in the end."

Weber then brought Flanagan into the camera frame to wish the lucky fan a happy birthday — through song. The couple sat together, the 28-year-old attorney with her arm around her boyfriend, as they sang a "Happy Birthday" song. Flanagan then shared advice for the fan, who turned 16, and said, "Right now, just have fun."

"That's true; just have fun," added Weber. "And then go on The Bachelor when you're in your mid-20s and go find love. But always have fun, as Kelley would say."

RELATED VIDEO: Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Join Jason Tartick for Charity Chicken Wing Eating Challenge

Last month, a source told PEOPLE that Weber and Flanagan were officially dating after Flanagan came in fifth on Weber’s season. After she attended the live in-studio portion of the Bachelor finale in early March, fans speculated they had secretly reignited their romance.

Their new relationship status comes after it was revealed that the reality star has been staying with Flanagan in her Chicago apartment since March amid the ongoing pandemic.