RHOA's Peter Thomas Reveals He Has COVID-19: 'The Pain Is Crazy'

"The pain don't go away," Peter Thomas said of his experience with the virus

Peter Thomas has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alumnus, 58, announced his diagnosis on Sunday, urging his followers to take the pandemic "serious."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm in bed, of course. I've been in bed now for the last eight days," Thomas said in an Instagram video, which shows him in bed, lying on his side.

Thomas, who was previously married to RHOA star Cynthia Bailey, shared that he had taken the coronavirus test five times and received negative results. However, after taking it a sixth time, he tested positive.

"I'm going to tell you something, wear your mask, wear gloves and practice social distancing," Thomas continued, adding that he believes he contracted the virus after taking photos with fans.

"People come up to me and ask me to take pictures all the time and they want me to have the mask off and they want to hug on me and they say they like me," Thomas said. "I take those pictures, and every time I take those pictures, I'm praying to God that I don't get this thing, but it caught up to me."

The reality star opened up about his symptoms, explaining, "It's the most excruciating pain I could think of. My stomach [has been] a complete wreck for the last 8 days, pain [and] constant cramping. The pain is crazy. Chills all day and all night."

Thomas said he has also experienced "cold sweats" and has to "constantly keep my body hydrated." He said he has no appetite and has had diarrhea and thrown up.

"I gotta be in bed for another seven days before they come and take the test again. I have to be negative twice before I can even think about outside. I guess I should be celebrating because here in Miami there's 260 people dying everyday for the last 7 days. I am celebrating because I'm still alive," Thomas continued.

Image zoom Peter Thomas Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"I want you guys to take this thing extremely serious because it's no joke. The pain don't go away," Thomas said, grimacing.

"Your body is extremely sensitive, the slightest little thing, it's constant pain everywhere. I can't wait for this s--- to be over," Thomas said before cutting the video off.

On Monday, Florida reported 4,752 new COVID-19 cases, according to NBC Miami. As of Monday there are at least 4.6 million coronavirus cases total in the U.S. and 155,537 deaths, according to a New York Times database.