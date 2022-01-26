"You have some giant shoes to fill... Peter would have loved seeing a Wookiee truly unleashed," wrote Angie Mayhew

Peter Mayhew's Widow Gives Warm Welcome to Actor Playing Wookiee Character in The Book of Boba Fett

The Wookiee family is continuing to grow.

On Wednesday, the wife of the late actor Peter Mayhew welcomed The Book of Boba Fett star Carey Jones "to the Wookiee family" in a sweet message on Twitter.

"Warmest Wookiee welcome to Carey Jones who is playing fierce Black Krrsantan in the Book of Boba Fett," Angie tweeted from the official Peter Mayhew Foundation account.

"You have some giant shoes to fill, welcome to the Wookiee family!" she continued. "Peter would have loved seeing a Wookiee truly unleashed!"

As fans know, Peter portrayed the role of legendary Wookiee warrior, Chewbacca, in George Lucas' original Star Wars trilogy, as well as Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Peter returned to the role for 2015's The Force Awakens, and also consulted on 2017's The Last Jedi.

On April 30, 2019, Peter died in his North Texas home with his wife and three children by his side. He was 74.

At the time of his death, the Mayhew family said that Peter put "his heart and soul into the role of Chewbacca and it showed in every frame of the films from his knock-kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth."

"But to him, the Star Wars family meant so much more to him than a role in a film," the family added.

In December 2021, The Book of Boba Fett premiered on Disney+. The series, which is a spinoff of the platform's The Mandalorian, follows bounty hunters Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) as they move through the Galaxy's underworld and fight to take over Jabba the Hutt's former territory.

Jones first appeared as Wookiee bounty hunter, Black Krrsantan, in the series' second episode, which was released on Disney+ on Jan. 5.