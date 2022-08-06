Peter Facinelli Pays Tribute to '13 Minutes' Costar Anne Heche After Fiery Car Crash: 'Praying for You'

Anne Heche's peers are pulling for her following her harrowing car accident.

After the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into a house Friday in the Mar Vista neighborhood of Los Angeles and was subsequently hospitalized, her 13 Minutes costar Peter Facinelli paid tribute on his Instagram story.

"Praying for you and your beautiful family," Facinelli, 48, wrote, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of the two of them.

Before appearing together in 2021's 13 Minutes, they starred in the 2020 mystery The Vanished, which Facinelli also wrote and directed. Additionally, the film starred Heche's ex-boyfriend Thomas Jane.

Jane, 53, who was first romantically linked to Heche in 2019, gave a statement to The Daily Mail, offering his "thoughts and prayers" and crediting Heche as "one of the true talents of her generation."

Heche's ex-partner James Tupper, whom she met on her ABC show Men in Trees and was with from 2007 to 2018, also shared a tribute with a photo of the actress and their 13-year-old son, Atlas.

"Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight Anne Heche we love you," Tupper, 57, wrote.

She also shares son Homer, 20, with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, to whom she was married from 2001 till their divorce was finalized in 2009.

Heche suffered burns from the incident and is currently intubated in the hospital, PEOPLE confirmed on Saturday. A rep for the star told PEOPLE she is in "stable condition."

The Dancing with the Stars alum was inside a blue Mini Cooper that crashed into a home Friday morning on South Walgrove Ave. in the neighborhood of Mar Vista, causing the residence to catch fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the call at around 10:56 a.m. It took 59 firefighters around 65 minutes to extinguish the flame and extract Heche from the driver's seat, according to a release.

Marissa Charles

Lynne Bernstein, who has lived in his house in nearby Venice with his wife Natalie since 1976, recalls how he and his fellow neighbors, Dave and Gabriel, were able to talk to Heche moments after she crashed into the residence.

According to Bernstein, after the vehicle drove "almost all the way through" the house and "almost immediately" caught fire, Dave was able to get into the back of the car and speak to Heche. "She responded that she wasn't doing real well," Bernstein says.

"He actually talked to her briefly," he notes. "Yeah, he asked her to raise her hand or something ... if she was okay and she said she couldn't."

"We really had a multifaceted incident here," LAFD Captain Erik Scott told KTLA. "We had a significant traffic collision, we had entrapment of a woman inside that, we had [a] car that erupted into fire, and then we had a home that had significant fire that is red tagged. It's at this point destroyed."

RELATED VIDEO: Anne Heche in 'Stable' Condition After L.A. Car Crash as Family and Friends Ask for 'Prayers'

Witnesses told TMZ that Heche first crashed into a garage of an apartment complex before she reversed and sped off, colliding with the nearby home shortly after.

Driving on Preston Way, Heche reportedly ran a stop sign at the Walgrove intersection and drove through some large privacy bushes before the car came to a stop inside the house, according to KTLA.