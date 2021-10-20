Peter Facinelli Hopes to Wed Fiancée Lily Anne Harrison by Next Year: 'I Already Feel Married'
Peter Facinelli certainly made the most of his time at home during the pandemic.
"I got certified in hypnosis," says the actor, 47, who stars in the film 13 Minutes, opening Oct. 29. "I've always been fascinated in the mind and what it can do. It was six months of intensive studies. But I had the time!"
In fact, the dad to Luca, 24, Lola, 18, and Fiona, 15, with ex Jennie Garth, says he's been practicing hypnotherapy for years. "Hypnosis can shift your beliefs and your mindsets and can help with anxiety and depression," he says. "It's very powerful. Plus, it's like the best nap ever. You wake up feeling so good!"
The Nurse Jackie alum also has other things on his plate these days, including navigating how to young adults.
"It's harder in a way, because they're going through life stuff that you don't always have the answers for," says Facinelli. "I want to wrap them up and hug them and say, 'I'll protect you,' but I also have to let them grow and find their own strength. It just all happens so fast!"
One thing that hasn't happened — yet — is Facinelli's wedding to his fianceé, actress Lily Anne Harrison. The couple got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2019.
"I want [our wedding] to be in a world where there's no masks," says Facinelli. "There's no rush for us. We're devoted to each other and we're living a life together."
So even though the actor hopes their nuptials will happen next year, "I already feel married," he says. "We have everything besides the piece of paper and the party!"
