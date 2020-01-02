Peter Facinelli Is Engaged to Girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison After Mexico Vacation Proposal

Peter Facinelli is engaged!

The Nurse Jackie alum, 46, proposed to his actor/writer girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison during their holiday getaway in Mazatlan, Mexico, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The actor proposed while the couple was at a romantic beach dinner at the Estrella Del Mar Beach and Golf Resort. They were joined by Facinelli’s daughters, whom he shares with ex Jennie Garth — as well as Harrison’s parents for the exciting celebration.

“Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring,” Facinelli’s rep tells PEOPLE.

In an exclusive photo, Harrison shows off her new diamond ring, which features a pear-shaped stone and a gold band.

Both Facinelli and Harrison also shared photos from their beach-side dinner to Instagram, with Facinelli captioning his photos, “A Magical night with this incredible woman. A Perfect ending to 2019.”

Harrison, meanwhile, wrote, “Bye 2019 🥂 thanks for kicking my butt, making me stronger than ever, protecting my family and hurtling me toward my dreams ✌🏻also, not a bad way to ring in the new year with my sweetheart 💕.”

Facinelli is also known for his role as Carlisle Cullen in the Twilight films. Harrison’s acting credits, meanwhile, include guest roles on One Tree Hill, The Craft Store, and Two Guys One Truck.

This is Facinelli’s third engagement and will be his second marriage. He and Garth, 47, divorced in 2013 after 11 years of marriage. Over the years, the exes have remained friendly, and in 2017 they vacationed together in Cancun, Mexico with their daughters and were joined by Harrison and Garth’s husband Dave Abrams.

“The group seemed happy, like a modern family,” an onlooker told PEOPLE at the time. “The adults would look to each other to provide cover for one another when the kids were plunging into the pool and gleefully splashing them.”

In 2015, Facinelli got engaged to Blindspot actress Jamie Alexander after dating on-and-off for several years. In February 2016, their reps confirmed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE that they had split.