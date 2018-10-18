Peter Dinklage Helped Jamie Dornan Run Lines for Fifty Shades Freed: 'I Nailed It'

Peter Dinklage is here to help out a friend in need.

The Game of Thrones actor stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Wednesday, when he recalled helping out his friend Jamie Dornan prepare to film some reshoots for his final turn as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Freed.

While costarring in the film My Dinner With Hervé together, Dinklage and Dornan ran lines from the famously steamy movie.

“I read some of the screenplay, though, in our dressing room,” said Dinklage, 49. “I went in, he had to do some reshoots for Fifty Shades and I would help him out learning lines.”

Naturally, Dinklage took on the role of Anastasia Steele, while Dornan read his lines as Christian.

Jamie Dornan and Peter Dinklage Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock

“I would read the Dakota Johnson parts,” he said. “I was just helping a friend learn lines. I nailed it. I really did.”

And when host Stephen Colbert compared the Game of Thrones fans to Fifty Shades fans, Dinklage pointed out one major difference.

“Very different fans,” Dinklage said. “I think Game of Thrones fans would take issue with comparing the two because Game of Thrones fans are very specific and lovely. Fifty Shades fans have issues. It’s all suppressed issues, I think.”

Dinklage recently finished filming the final season of Game of Thrones. And while he couldn’t give any hints as to what fans can expect, he said Dornan attended the wrap party.

“It was a crazy night in Belfast, and he’s from Belfast,” he said. “So that was fun. It was a great wrap party.”

My Dinner With Hervé hits theaters Oct. 20.