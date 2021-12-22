Kim Kardashian 'Won't See' Pete Davidson Over Christmas Holiday: Source

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson will celebrate Christmas apart amid their burgeoning romance.

A source tells PEOPLE that after enjoying some time with Davidson, 28, in his native New York, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, will be spending the holidays with her kids.

"She had a good trip to New York," the insider says. "Pete took Kim to some of his favorite places. She had fun. Kim is celebrating Christmas with the kids and won't see Pete."

But while they won't spend the holiday together, Davidson is currently in Los Angles with Kardashian and a second source tells PEOPLE he plans to stay there until Christmas.

Her romance with Davidson first made headlines when the duo was spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. That outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during the SKIMS mogul's SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9.

The reality star also visited Davidson's hometown last month, when she met him in Staten Island for a private rooftop dinner.

And Kardashian hasn't been the only one traveling for romance — a source told PEOPLE in November that Davidson had been "flying back and forth" from New York to Los Angeles to see her. "He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," the source said at the time.

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the insider added. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Neither Davidson nor Kardashian has publicly commented on the nature of their relationship, but both have teased it in interviews. Kardashian was asked who her favorite SNL star is in conversation with Bari Weiss on the podcast Honestly with Bari Weiss.

"What a setup. What a setup, Bari," Kardashian joked with the host. "You know who it is."

Davidson, meanwhile, made a joke about it on Late Night with Seth Meyers in November. "I want to address something," Meyers said. "I feel like I want to confirm if it's real or a rumor. This is something you've been reading about a lot in the press."