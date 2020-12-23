Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Cazzie David opened up about her split from the SNL star in her book of essays published last month, No One Asked For This

Pete Davidson Wishes Ex Cazzie David 'Nothing but the Best' After Her Essay About Their Breakup

Pete Davidson is speaking out after his ex Cazzie David wrote about their breakup in her recent book of essays.

"I'm really happy for her. It did well, and, you know, we're cool. I wish her nothing but the best," the comedian, 26, said in an interview with Insider earlier this week. "I think she wrote a really funny book and I hope it stays on the chart."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

David writes in her book that she broke up with the comedian in 2018 after struggling to convince him that she really loved him. Though she called him days after initiating the split to say that she had made a mistake, David says that Davidson told her that he was "the happiest he had ever been" and dumped her in a text message two days later.

Image zoom Pete Davidson and Cazzie David | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In her book, David recalls finding out about her ex's relationship with Grande, 27, a day after the text and says she "shook uncontrollably" in her father Larry David's arms during a flight to her sister's graduation.

"CAZZIE, COME ON!" David remembers the Curb Your Enthusiasm star telling her. "YOUR ANCESTORS SURVIVED THE HOLOCAUST!"

"It was a really pivotal moment in my life," David told the Los Angeles Times last month. "And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there's nothing that's gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that."

RELATED VIDEO: Pete Davidson Says He Hopes He Finds 'True Love' — 'I Am a Hopeless Romantic'

David also confirmed that she and Davidson have since rebuilt their friendship, and that she showed him the essay before it was published. He's also thanked in the acknowledgments of her book.

Davidson and Grande started dating in May 2018 and the King of Staten Island star proposed to the singer a few weeks later. By October of that same year, the couple called it quits and ended their engagement.