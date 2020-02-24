Pete Davidson Says He Wants to Be a Dad, Is Considering Adoption: 'That's All I've Ever Wanted'

Pete Davidson may be a funnyman on Saturday Night Live, but there’s another role the actor hopes to one day take very seriously: being a father.

During a lengthy sit-down interview with rapper Charlamagne Tha God posted Monday on YouTube, Davidson opened up about his desire for love and hope to one day be a dad.

“I love love. That’s how I grew up,” said Davidson, whose father, a New York City firefighter, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks when the comedian was just 7 years old. “Just my mom, my sister — I didn’t have a man around the house, so I was just like, ‘When am I going to find my Princess Charming?’ That’s all I’ve ever wanted.”

“I just want to have a kid, that’s it,” he added. “I think that would be awesome.”

Davidson, who struggles with mental illness, said that having a child “would keep me around, keep my head up.”

“I want to be there for something or do something that I didn’t have growing up. That’s my biggest thing,” said Davidson, who revealed in 2017 that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder after years of battling depression and anxiety.

The 26-year-old comedian revealed that he’s also considered adopting with his mother.

“I’m at the point where I’m like, ‘Maybe I should adopt.’ Me and my mom or something, just adopt,” he said, jokingly adding, “I think everybody is afraid of the Davidson seed.”

Image zoom Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Earlier in the conversation, Davidson also opened up for the first time about his recent relationship with Kaia Gerber, 18, which ended before his stint in rehab a few months ago.

“We were dating for a few months. She’s very young, and I’m f—ing going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab,” he said. “It’s just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn’t have to worry about some dude that just has issues and s—. She should be enjoying her work. It just wasn’t the right place or the right time at all.”

“Also, her parents were really helpful and stuff, so they’re all cool,” he added of her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

He went on to reveal, “I cry a lot. I get into deep conversations. I care about your s—. I like to meet your family. I like to know who you are. And some families are like, ‘Who the f– are you?’ So I’m a lot for certain people. It was just how I was raised.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Spend Time Apart amid Reports of a Split

Last week, Davidson confirmed that he sought treatment at the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona during a stand-up show at Carolines on Broadway in New York City, Page Six reported.

While he didn’t reveal the reason behind his stay, Davidson reportedly said he spent his time in the facility working on his comedy.

The Sierra Tucson facility treats individuals struggling with substance abuse, as well as eating disorders, trauma-related issues, mood and anxiety disorders, and chronic pain, according to its website.