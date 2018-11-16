Pete Davidson Walks First Solo Red Carpet Since Ariana Grande Split

Pete Davidson took his newly blue hair out on the town.

The Saturday Night Live star attended the American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala black-tie benefit in New York City on Thursday, marking his first solo red carpet since his split from Ariana Grande last month.

The comedian was all smiles as he posed for photos, showing off the embroidered black jacket he wore for the occasion.

While Davidson, 24, was without a date for the night, he attended the event alongside a few of his SNL castmates, including Kate McKinnon, Colin Jost, Leslie Jones, Cecily Strong and more.

Davidson’s outing comes just weeks after his split from Grande following their whirlwind relationship of just five months.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

The breakup may have been prompted in part by the death of the singer’s ex-boyfriend of two years, rapper Mac Miller, in September. He died at age 26 of an accidental overdose of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined.

“She completely broke down after she found out about Mac,” an insider told PEOPLE of Grande at the time. “She can’t believe he isn’t here anymore. He was such a special person to her. She is very, very sad. This is a nightmare for her.”

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost Andrew H. Walker/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Then, about a month later, after Grande and Davidson called it quits, a source explained, “It’s true that Ariana has been struggling a bit with life in general [after Miller’s death]. It was devastating and shocking to her … It’s had a huge, negative impact on her life. It made her rethink many things in her life.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, Davidson addressed the breakup during an episode of SNL — just hours after Grande released her newest breakup anthem “Thank U, Next.”

“The last thing I will say is I know some of you are curious about the breakup, but the truth is it’s nobody’s business, and sometimes things just don’t work out, and that’s okay,” he said. “She’s a wonderful, strong person, and I genuinely wish her all the happiness in the world.”