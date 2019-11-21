Pete Davidson Says He Treats Girlfriends 'Like a Princess': 'It's Very Off-Putting to Some'

Pete Davidson is a sucker for love.

After a string of high-profile relationships, the Saturday Night Live star is opening up about his approach to love in the new issue of PAPER Magazine, saying he makes an effort to prioritize his partner’s needs.

“My love language, when I’m in a relationship, is I treat the person I’m with like a princess,” Davidson told the magazine for the #BreakTheInternet issue. “I try and go as above and beyond as possible, because that’s what you’re supposed to do? If you’re in a relationship with someone, you’re just supposed to make that person feel as special as possible.”

But Davidson admitted that his tendency to love hard doesn’t always work in his favor.

Image zoom PAPER Magazine/Tommy Dorfman

“Sometimes when you put so much on someone, it overwhelms them, and then they don’t know if they could come close to that. Or if they can keep up with it,” he said. “So, it’s very off-putting to some…It’s something I had to learn in a past relationship, which sucked to learn through that person, but it makes you better.”

Davidson has been dating 18-year-old supermodel Kaia Gerber since early October. The two were most recently spotted packing on the PDA while attending a concert earlier this week. Over the weekend, they celebrated the actor’s 26th birthday together.

Image zoom DIGGZY/SplashNews.com

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber Step Out for a Date Night After Celebrating SNL Star’s Birthday

He recently split from actress Margaret Qualley, 25; the breakup came nearly a year after his whirlwind engagement to pop star Ariana Grande, 26, ended.

The comedian also dated actress Kate Beckinsale, 46, earlier this year; they split in April after nearly four months of dating. Of course, his first celebrity girlfriend was Larry David’s daughter Cazzie David, 25, whom he dated for about two years before their May 2018 split.