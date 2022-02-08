Pete Davidson Says He's 'Thinking' About Valentine's Day Plans with Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson recently said on PEOPLE (The TV Show!) he's "very much so" thinking about Valentine's Day plans with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson might have something romantic in store for his first Valentine's Day with girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams about his Hellman's Mayo partnership for an upcoming Super Bowl ad, Davidson opened up about his plans to celebrate Valentine's Day with Kardashian, admitting that this will be the first time he's had a significant other to spend the holiday with.

"I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," said the Saturday Night Live star, 28. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess."

Adding that he's "very much so" mulling over the idea, he joked that the love-themed holiday is a "Super Bowl for the ladies."

"It's a big day," he added.

During the interview, Davidson also referred to the 41-year-old Skims mogul as his "girlfriend" publicly for the first time while opening up about living his life in the spotlight.

"Well, I don't really have Instagram. I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set," he said. "Or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much. So my life's zero affected at all.

"Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts," the Big Time Adolescence star continued. "But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

Davidson and Kardashian first made headlines in October for sharing an on-screen kiss during her SNL hosting debut. At the time, the pair played beloved Disney couple Aladdin and Jasmine.

Later that month, the pair were spotted holding hands while riding a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. But a source said that Davidson and Kardashian were "just friends" who "hang in the same circles."

The twosome has continued to spend time together in the months since, including seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home together in Davidson's native Staten Island.

"They seem more comfortable than couples who have been together a long time," a source previously said. "Kim is obviously very happy with him."

According to another insider, Davidson is "very easygoing and fits in well with Kim's friends and family."