Did Pete Davidson Tease His Crush on Ariana Grande in a 2017 SNL Sketch?

It turns out Pete Davidson‘s history with Ariana Grande goes back more than just a few weeks.

Ahead of the stars’ whirlwind romance and engagement, Davidson dropped a small hint of his admiration for the singer in a 2017 Saturday Night Live sketch, as first pointed out by TMZ.

He makes just a brief appearance in the clip, mingling at the cast’s masquerade ball. While others are wearing more traditional masks, the 24-year-old actor dons a bunny ear mask just like the one Grande sports on the cover of her Dangerous Woman album.

Davidson, 24, recently used the accessory again to show a permanent love for his new fiancée: Tattoo artist London Reese shared a photograph of the black bunny ear mask inked behind Davidson’s ear.

“We had a good night,” Reese captioned the photograph.

Buzzfeed, which first reported on Davidson’s new body art, also noted that Reese initially captioned the photograph, “We had a good night somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles. Pete loves him some Ariana.”

Reese also deleted a photograph of Davidson’s second tattoo, which consisted of Grande’s initials on his hand.

PEOPLE confirmed on Monday that Grande and Davidson are engaged after just weeks of dating.

The singer tweeted “love u sm hi & thank u i love u bye,” a message that many of her followers are taking as her own confirmation of the news.

Grande also wrote, “crying,” in response to a tweet calling her “Mrs. Davidson.”

Another told the star, “I hope he knows he is maRRYING US AS WELL.” Grande replied, “HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED.”

“It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding,” an insider told PEOPLE of the quick engagement.