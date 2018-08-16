Pete Davidson Says He Told Ariana Grande He Wanted to Marry Her the Day They Met

When Pete Davidson met Ariana Grande, it was love at first sight.

In a new interview with GQ for the magazine’s upcoming September issue, the Saturday Night Live star opens up about the whirlwind romance that’s been making headlines ever since the couple got engaged in June after just weeks of dating.

“The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’ ” he says. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’ ”

Pete Davidson for GQ Katie McCurdy

He ended up popping the question with a $93,000 3-carat pear-shaped ring.

RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Engagement Ring from Pete Davidson Took 2 Weeks to Make

So when will they officially tie the knot? So far, Davidson, 24, says they don’t really have much in the way of wedding plans — but the trip down the aisle is “definitely going to happen, for sure.”

In the meantime, he’s learning to navigate the tricky ropes of extreme fame that come with being tied to a pop star as massive as Grande, 25. Telling GQ it’s “mortifying” for him to do a photo shoot like this, the comedian admits the spotlight takes some getting used to.

“It’s all bulls—,” he said. “GQ wouldn’t hit me up if I didn’t recently get engaged to a super-famous person. Nobody gives a s—, you know what I mean?”

“I gotta tell you, up until about two months ago, if someone wrote about me, I saw it,” he adds. “Nobody gave a s— two months ago, so anytime there was an article, I would obviously see it, because my mom would send it to me and be like, ‘Yaaay!’ ”

But even the constant tabloid speculation can’t detract from his overall happiness.

“The universe works in weird ways,” he says. “All I know is that I’m the luckiest guy in the world.”

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Splash News

RELATED: Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson ‘Tired of Being Attacked,’ Focusing on Upcoming Marriage: Sources

Last month, after Davidson wiped his Instagram account and Grande turned off her comments, a source told PEOPLE the couple was “tired of being attacked” by fans online. After stepping away from the social media platform, the source said Davidson is “now in a good place.”

“He’s decided to focus on his relationship and how happy they are instead of on all of the haters and naysayers,” said the source. “They’re still very happy and looking forward to getting married. He just doesn’t need all of these trolls bringing him down.”