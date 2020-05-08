Pete Davidson Says Stranger Delivered Weed to His Mom's House During Coronavirus Lockdown

"Please do not do that, because I will sell it," the comedian joked

Pete Davidson recently received a surprise visitor — with an even more unexpected package.

The Saturday Night Live star made a virtual appearance on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside Judd Apatow to promote their upcoming movie, The King of Staten Island. Last month, the two announced that the film would be forgoing a theatrical release amid the coronavirus pandemic, instead premiering on demand June 12.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the announcement, Davidson mentioned that he wasn't using drugs. And according to the comedian, mere hours later, a total stranger showed up at his mom's house in Staten Island, where he's been living in the basement.

"I am quarantining in my mom's basement, so, crushing it," he told Fallon. "Me and Judd released this video to kind of try and get it out there that the movie is coming out and I mentioned that I wasn't doing drugs and I was trying not to. And then literally three hours later, a lady rang my doorbell with a full bag of weed and gave it to my mom and said, 'I heard your son needs this.'"

"So if you see this, please do not do that, because I will sell it," he joked.

"He's trying, folks!" Fallon said. "Do not give him drugs."

"They came from Bayonne," Davidson said. "They were like, 'We just saw your video, congrats on the movie!'"

Image zoom Daniel Boczarski/Getty

Davidson, 26, has previously gone through bouts of sobriety, but he said in 2018 that he went back to drinking and smoking following his diagnosis of borderline personality disorder. He also suffers from Crohn's disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the lining of the digestive tract.

"I have Crohn's disease, so it helps more than you can imagine," he told Howard Stern at the time. "I also just love smoking weed. I've been smoking weed every day for eight years."

RELATED: Pete Davidson Talks Depression, Struggle with 'Mental Illness' — 'I Hit Rock Bottom All the Time'

During the recent video with Apatow promoting The King of Staten Island, Davidson said he was "trying to be healthy and eat right."

"And you know, I quit drugs for a bit," he added. "I'm just trying to be positive."

"Is this what you're like?" Apatow said.

"Yeah, clear-eyed and all smiley," Davidson said. "I have pigment in my face!"

"You were born to be stuck in a basement," Apatow joked.

During the interview with Fallon, Davidson opened up about the movie, which is loosely based on his life.

"It's all fake, but it's also pretty much true," he said. "It's pretty much like my life if I didn't find comedy. My dad passes away in it and my mom is a nurse. We really just wanted to make a movie about it — it just shows how it hurts this family. And we wanted to show how wonderful all these firemen and nurses are, and I think we did that."

The King of Staten Island premieres on demand June 12.