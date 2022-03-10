Pete Davidson's upcoming series, Bupkis, will be inspired by his own life and will star the SNL comedian as a fictionalized version of himself

Pete Davidson to Star as Himself in 'Unapologetically Unfiltered' and 'R-Rated' Comedy Series

Pete Davidson is getting the Curb Your Enthusiasm treatment.

The Saturday Night Live star, 28, is set to star as a fictionalized version of himself in an upcoming comedy series from SNL creator Lorne Michaels, Deadline reported Wednesday.

Davidson's series, currently titled Bupkis, is "inspired by his life," and the comedian is "poised to play the lead in the project," per the outlet.

The new comedy will be "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life," according to Deadline. "It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes."

The outlet added that Bupkis will "reflect Davidson's real-life persona with an unapologetically unfiltered, R-rated storytelling."

While Davidson's new series does not yet have a streaming home, Deadline reports that Prime Video and Peacock are both interested in the show.

And Davidson won't be the only big name featured in Bupkis — "A-list talent" is currently being pulled to fill out the ensemble cast, the site said.

Davidson's upcoming project is the latest in a busy few years for the comedian, who joined SNL in 2014 and has since starred in The King of Staten Island, Big Time Adolescence and The Suicide Squad. His other projects in the works currently include Machine Gun Kelly's Good Mourning With a U, the Kaley Cuoco comedy Meet Cute and the animated movie Marmaduke.

Davidson has also made headlines for his romance with Kim Kardashian, whom he was first linked to in October 2021. Though the pair has mostly avoided publicly addressing their relationship, Kardashian, 41, recently hinted that more will be revealed in her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

In an interview accompanying her new Variety cover, out Wednesday, the reality star said that the new show will reveal "the details that everyone wants to know" about her relationship with Davidson.

While Kardashian said she hadn't filmed The Kardashians with Davidson just yet, she told the magazine, "I'm not opposed to it. It's just not what he does."